Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IRB InvIT Fund raises ₹3,248 cr through institutional placement

IRB InvIT Fund raises ₹3,248 cr through institutional placement

India's first listed infrastructure investment trust to use funds for acquiring three BOT highway assets, nearly doubling portfolio value to ₹16,000 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Trust is a private InvIT sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers–sponsored IRB InvIT Fund, India’s first listed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has raised ₹3,248.43 crore through an institutional placement — its first fundraising since the InvIT’s initial public offering in 2017.
 
Funds to be used for acquisition of three highway assets
 
The proceeds from the placement will partly fund the acquisition of three build-operate-transfer (BOT) highway assets — Hapur–Moradabad, Kaithal–Rajasthan Border, and Kishangarh–Gulabpura — from the IRB Infrastructure Trust, and for general corporate purposes.
 
IRB Infrastructure Trust is a private InvIT sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers.
 
After the acquisition, the InvIT’s portfolio will comprise nine operational highway assets — eight BOT projects and one hybrid annuity model (HAM) asset. The portfolio’s enterprise value will expand from ₹7,800 crore to over ₹16,000 crore, while the weighted average life of assets will rise from 14 years to 17 years.
 

Also Read

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

IRB InvIT to acquire 3 road assets worth ₹8,436 cr from IRB InvIT Fund

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

IRB board approves asset transfer to InvIT fund worth Rs 8,450 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB InvIT Fund acquires 3 BOT assets from IRB Infra Trust for Rs 4,905 cr

stock markets

Curious about brokerages' take on Cyient DLM's Q2 results? Find out here

SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2025

SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2025 to be out today, steps to download & more

 
Upon completion, IRB InvIT Fund will own and operate 4,225 operational lane kilometres. The acquisitions will be finalised after securing the remaining funds, expected to be raised through preferential issuance and debt financing.
 
Strong investor demand prompts issue upsize
 
The issue was upsized from the initial ₹3,000 crore target following robust investor response. It saw broad-based participation, reflecting strong confidence from marquee long-term institutional investors — both foreign and domestic — as well as reputed family offices.
 
Rushabh Gandhi, Chief Financial Officer of IRB Infrastructure, the investment manager of IRB InvIT Fund, said, “The success of the institutional placement marks a significant milestone in our journey since the IPO. The proceeds will be utilised to part fund the proposed acquisition of three revenue-generating highway assets from IRB Infrastructure Trust.”
 
Prominent investors and post-placement ownership
 
Following allotment, investors holding more than 5 per cent of the units (excluding the sponsor) include Anahera Investment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and CIM Investment Fund ICAV.
 
Completion of the placement remains subject to listing and trading approvals from the stock exchanges.
 
‘Strong validation of India’s infrastructure growth story’
 
Virendra Mhaiskar, Chairperson and Managing Director of IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, “The successful closure of the institutional placement underscores investor confidence in the Indian infrastructure growth story and in the InvIT platform.
 
“With this fundraise, we believe that the InvIT is now well positioned to enhance its portfolio, strengthen distributions, and create sustained value for unitholders.”
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)
 
 

More From This Section

Chalet Hotels, Hotels

Chalet Hotel launches premium lifestyle brand Athiva, eyes rapid expansion

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties buys 26-acre Bengaluru plot, eyes ₹1,100 cr in revenue

Jose Munoz, president and chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor Company

Hyundai Motor India to invest ₹45,000 crore by FY30, launch 26 new models

Tarun Garg COO, Hyundai Motor India

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Godrej Properties acquires land in Bengaluru for ₹1,100 cr housing project

Topics : IRB InvIT Fund IRB Infra IRB Infrastructure IRB Infrastructure Developers IRB InvIT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon