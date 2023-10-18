Airtel launches CCaaS platform to unify contact centre solutions for firms

Bharti Airtel has introduced Airtel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), an omni-channel cloud platform. This platform offers enterprises a unified experience for all contact center solutions. The company announced a regulatory filing with BSE on Tuesday.

The Airtel CCaaS platform enables businesses to access contact center solutions at affordable monthly costs instantly. This also eliminates the need to source voice, cloud, and software separately from multiple vendors. It comes with features like seamless call handling, call routing, call queuing, conference calling, and cloud monitoring accessible across all office locations. Airtel CCaaS can also simplify contact center management and enhance the customer contact experience.

The Airtel platform also unifies voice-as-a-service (VaaS), cloud, and top contact centre software from leading providers like Genesys. In the filing, Airtel claims that this could significantly reduce enterprise investment for all contact centre needs.

Abhishek Biswal, the head of digital products & services at Airtel Business, emphasised the platform's ability to revolutionise the industry and streamline operations for a more enriching customer experience.

He said, "As a brand we consistently work towards delighting our customers with innovative products and services. The lack of a unified platform for contact center solutioning has been an industry issue. We have developed a cutting-edge technology platform for CCaaS to address the challenges faced by the industry."

"Our innovative CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud and software to simplify contact center management at an affordable cost. With this, we will not only revolutionise the segment with a game-changing solution but will also usher in a new era of streamlined operations for an enriching customer contact experience. We are certain that the industry will make the most of the offering," Biswal added.

Before the launch, the platform had been in pilot testing for a few months, and Airtel has assured that it received positive feedback for its convenience and pricing options.

