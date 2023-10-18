close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.72%)
19668.45 -143.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.16%)
43894.45 -515.05
Heatmap

Airtel launches CCaaS platform to unify contact centre solutions for firms

The platform combines Voice as a Service and cloud connectivity, that can help reduce significantly reduce investments of enterprises

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

Bharti Airtel

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel has introduced Airtel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), an omni-channel cloud platform. This platform offers enterprises a unified experience for all contact center solutions. The company announced a regulatory filing with BSE on Tuesday.

The Airtel CCaaS platform enables businesses to access contact center solutions at affordable monthly costs instantly. This also eliminates the need to source voice, cloud, and software separately from multiple vendors. It comes with features like seamless call handling, call routing, call queuing, conference calling, and cloud monitoring accessible across all office locations. Airtel CCaaS can also simplify contact center management and enhance the customer contact experience.

The Airtel platform also unifies voice-as-a-service (VaaS), cloud, and top contact centre software from leading providers like Genesys. In the filing, Airtel claims that this could significantly reduce enterprise investment for all contact centre needs.

Abhishek Biswal, the head of digital products & services at Airtel Business, emphasised the platform's ability to revolutionise the industry and streamline operations for a more enriching customer experience.

He said, "As a brand we consistently work towards delighting our customers with innovative products and services. The lack of a unified platform for contact center solutioning has been an industry issue. We have developed a cutting-edge technology platform for CCaaS to address the challenges faced by the industry."

"Our innovative CCaaS offering combines the best of voice, cloud and software to simplify contact center management at an affordable cost. With this, we will not only revolutionise the segment with a game-changing solution but will also usher in a new era of streamlined operations for an enriching customer contact experience. We are certain that the industry will make the most of the offering," Biswal added.

Before the launch, the platform had been in pilot testing for a few months, and Airtel has assured that it received positive feedback for its convenience and pricing options. 
 

Also Read

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Airtel Business first enterprise to link over 20 million IoT devices

WhatsApp set to release group voice chats feature: Here's how it works

Asia Cup 2023: Top five wicket-takers in the history of the tournament

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

India to become world's third largest economy by 2027, says JP Morgan MD

Diagnostic services firm Manipal HealthMap acquires Medcis Pathlabs

Finolex case: SC issues notices to NCLAT judicial member, technical member

Dalmia Polypro to raise $30 mn from US' DFC to build facility in Maha

Glenmark Pharma launches triple-combination drug for Type 2 Diabetes

Topics : Bharti Airtel Airtel BS Web Reports Technology

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREMumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon