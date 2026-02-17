Eternal partners with OpenAI to boost AI across Zomato, Blinkit, District

Food delivery firm on Tuesday said it has expanded strategic collaboration with OpenAI to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across its businesses, including Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure, along with its partner platforms and internal systems.

The collaboration, which also covers Eternal's Feeding India initiative and AI-native venture - Nugget, will focus on AI deployments across Eternal's apps, and underscores the growing role of AI in India's digital commerce sector.

Eternal will also work with OpenAI's Enterprise API platform to explore new ways customers and partners interact with its platforms, deploy advanced AI tools within partner applications and integrate advanced coding models into its in-house AI orchestration platform, it said in a statement.

Eternal is strengthening AI infrastructure across its consumer and enterprise platforms, building AI as foundational infrastructure across its commerce ecosystem.

"Through this collaboration, the company intends to deploy OpenAI models across select use cases, including AI-assisted workflows for merchants and delivery partners, contextual AI assistants embedded within partner portals, and experimentation around next-generation search and discovery interfaces.

"These efforts are aimed at making AI useful in everyday decisions and workflows while maintaining the reliability and speed its platforms require," Eternal stated.

The collaboration also extends to Nugget, Eternal's AI-native venture, where OpenAI's models will be leveraged across select use cases to accelerate product development and iteration, it added.

Internally, Eternal is also considering integrating OpenAI's latest coding models, including GPT-5.3-Codex, within Stitch, its in-house automation and developer orchestration platform. Stitch powers end-to-end automation across engineering and non-engineering functions.

Eternal said it expects this integration to strengthen Stitch's ability to support teams in shipping faster, automating complex workflows, and reducing manual overhead across functions.

Eternal and OpenAI will also explore a collaboration on a structured Partner Upskilling Program aimed at driving AI adoption across Eternal's restaurant and delivery partner ecosystem. The programme will focus on deploying advanced AI tools and assistants within partner applications and portals to support operational efficiency, compliance and business decision-making.

"From high-leverage areas like software development to real on-ground implications of influencing operations, we are learning about the evolving implementations of newer and developing tools in the AI landscape. We are happy that this collaboration with OpenAI will open up even more surface area for us to learn and innovate," said Albinder Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal.