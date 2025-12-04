Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel-Nokia partnership to help developers create new revenue streams

Airtel-Nokia partnership to help developers create new revenue streams

The collaboration will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network's robust capabilities such as Al, 5G, edge computing and more

airtel, nokia

This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets | Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Finnish telecom company Nokia has partnered with Bharti Airtel to make network capabilities available to third-party developers for building new technology solutions and open up new monetization opportunities.

Following successful trials, Airtel's network APIs (Application Programming Interface) will be available on a subscription basis to an established ecosystem of developers, system integrators and enterprises using Nokia's Network as Code platform, Nokia said in a statement.

"We are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services" Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said.

 

The collaboration will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network's robust capabilities such as Al, 5G, edge computing and more.

"This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets, creating new monetization opportunities and innovative use cases that will span multiple industry verticals," the statement said.

Also Read

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea share rallies 7% in 2 days on heavy volumes in weak market

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Sanchar Saathi row: Compulsory apps 'troubling' for democracy, says Tharoor

satellite communicatio, internet, broadband, network

BIF raises concerns over govt directive linking msg apps to active SIMs

apple air

Apple to resist India's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones

sanchar saathi app, sanchar saathi mobile app

What is Sanchar Saathi app and why govt wants it on every mobile phone?

Network APIs allow operators to virtualize parts of their networks and provide tailored data and features to developers.

"Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community," Nokia, Head of Cloud and Network Services for India Arvind Khurana said.

Nokia claims that global ecosystem of its "Network as Code platform" has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecommunications providers, Al and data center customers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators and vertical independent software vendors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zepto

Zepto brings 'slotted' delivery to quick commerce users in select locations

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank denies report of talks to bring in strategic partner

indigo airlines, indigo

Nearly 54% IndiGo flyers complain about timeliness, staff behaviour: Survey

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels over 300 flights in 2 days: What's causing the disruption?

Abhishek Modi, Managing Director, Modi Illva.

Modi Illva targets ₹4,000 crore sales in 5 years; to import Illva brandspremium

Topics : Nokia Airtel telecom services telecom market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon