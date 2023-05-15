Allow Go First pilots to exit without impediment: Pilot body to Scindia



The pilot’s body has written to the minister seeking his intervention to help Go First pilots facing hurdles in leaving the airline. FIP has urged the government to issue orders to the airline to support such pilots. Pilots from financially stressed airlines should be allowed to leave their jobs without any coercive action, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has said in a representation to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



“Where notice periods are applicable, employers must deposit the salary due to pilots well in advance in an escrow account or issue postdated cheques to ensure no default in salary payments occurs,” it added. “There should be no impediment to their exit from airlines that are distressed and unable to meet the financial obligations to pilots. Those not in a position to pay salaries to pilots must immediately release all affected pilots who tender their resignations without any coercive action,” FIP said in its letter on Monday.



Most pilots in India have to serve notice periods of six months or more in line with their work contracts. According to regulatory norms, commanders and co-pilots are required to serve one-year notice and six-month notice, respectively. This rule was challenged by three pilot bodies and the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court. Go First temporarily suspended its flights on May 2 and filed for insolvency. The airline management informed pilots that salary would be paid without any cuts but not provided any date. As such, Go First pilots are scouting for opportunities elsewhere.

Also Read Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport Aviation minister Scindia visits Delhi airport amidst complaints of chaos Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia FMCG firms go for volume growth through higher grammage, price cuts NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis Some of our best firms globally were created in downturns: Sequoia India MD Fertiliser firm Coromandel International's Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 290 cr Cognizant's new platform offers responsible AI for enterprise customers