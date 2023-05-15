close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Allow Go First pilots to exit without impediment: Pilot body to Scindia

The pilot's body has written to the minister seeking his intervention to help Go First pilots facing hurdles in leaving the airline

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Go First

Go First

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pilots from financially stressed airlines should be allowed to leave their jobs without any coercive action, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has said in a representation to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The pilot’s body has written to the minister seeking his intervention to help Go First pilots facing hurdles in leaving the airline. FIP has urged the government to issue orders to the airline to support such pilots.

“There should be no impediment to their exit from airlines that are distressed and unable to meet the financial obligations to pilots. Those not in a position to pay salaries to pilots must immediately release all affected pilots who tender their resignations without any coercive action,” FIP said in its letter on Monday.
“Where notice periods are applicable, employers must deposit the salary due to pilots well in advance in an escrow account or issue postdated cheques to ensure no default in salary payments occurs,” it added.

Go First temporarily suspended its flights on May 2 and filed for insolvency. The airline management informed pilots that salary would be paid without any cuts but not provided any date. As such, Go First pilots are scouting for opportunities elsewhere.
Most pilots in India have to serve notice periods of six months or more in line with their work contracts. According to regulatory norms, commanders and co-pilots are required to serve one-year notice and six-month notice, respectively. This rule was challenged by three pilot bodies and the matter is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Also Read

Tata Group-owned Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots, to expand its fleet

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport

Aviation minister Scindia visits Delhi airport amidst complaints of chaos

Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia

FMCG firms go for volume growth through higher grammage, price cuts

NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis

Some of our best firms globally were created in downturns: Sequoia India MD

Fertiliser firm Coromandel International's Q4 profit up 18% at Rs 290 cr

Cognizant's new platform offers responsible AI for enterprise customers


The pilot’s body has claimed that Go First is not issuing a no objection certificate, no dues certificate, or experience certificate and also not attesting the logbooks of pilots who have resigned from the airline’s service.
“Any prolonged notice period is detrimental to the morale and forces disgruntled pilots to reluctantly continue in a job. This in itself is inherently dangerous,” added FIP.

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Indian aviation Aviation sector

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Allow Go First pilots to exit without impediment: Pilot body to Scindia

Go First
2 min read

FMCG firms go for volume growth through higher grammage, price cuts

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
2 min read

Suryoday SFB posts Q4 net profit of Rs 40 cr vs year-ago loss of Rs 48 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

NuRe, Railtel tie up for passenger services app on revenue share basis

Passengers celebrate as Rajdhani Express, India's first luxury train, running between Howrah and New Delhi, completes 50 years
2 min read
Premium

Some of our best firms globally were created in downturns: Sequoia India MD

Mohit Bhatnagar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta's record dividend to parent strains company's balance sheet

Vedanta
4 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read
Premium

Govt may expedite Bill that assures lessors on repossession of aircraft

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon