JUST IN
Holiday rush sparks chaos at Delhi IGI airport as passengers miss flights
Never refer to anyone's caste and religion in House: warns LS speaker
'3,000 raids on opposition leaders', says AAP's Sanjay Singh in RS
India gold seizures hit three-year high after import duty increase
Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha member
Kerala CM Vijayan blames state BJP, Congress for 'derailment' of K-Rail
Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM to save Constitution; FIR ordered
'Patients cannot be forced to buy medicines from hospital-attached shops'
India, Sri Lanka resume flight service between Chennai and Jaffna
GST claims of states to be cleared moment AG certificate is received: FM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
ABRY benefitted over 60 lakh beneficiaries in pandemic: Labour minister
Business Standard

Aviation ministry lists five-point action plan to decongest Delhi airport

A surge in air travel has strained the infrastructure at the country's busiest airport and forced the civil aviation ministry to order a reduction and shifting of peak-hour flights

Topics
Delhi airport | Air Traffic Congestion | Aviation ministry

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Delhi airport
A five-point plan is being put in place covering all areas â€“ entrance, check-in area, security check, immigration.

Crowded entrances and clogged security lanes are now a common sight at Delhi airport--and so are frayed tempers and angry tweets.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi airport

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 20:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.