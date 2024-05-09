Demand for ice creams, ACs expanded during summer sales event: Amazon India

Amazon India customers’ searches for ice creams, air conditioners (AC) and coolers increased multiple times during the ecommerce company’s summer sale event, it said on Thursday.

Amazon Fresh



Amazon Fresh, a division of the company, had a 20 per cent rise in shoppers searching for ice creams and a 33 per cent increase in those opting for dairy and dairy alternative beverages. “As the temperature in India soars, so does the demand for cooling essentials. Our customer base has expanded significantly on Amazon Fresh," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

Summer appliances

Desert coolers’ market share rose from 44 per cent last year to 50 per cent, especially in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, where the shift towards enhanced value and performance was evident.

In the air conditioning segment, the South and East regions emerged as key contributors to the surge in demand, growing two-fold and together contributing 65 per cent of the demand, as compared to last year.





We witnessed strong positive customer response to the 'Great Summer Sale' and a few interesting trends across categories. Customers from South and East region contributed strongly to the growing demand for air coolers and ACs, with special demand for 5-star and Wifi ACs. Additionally, pedestal and table fans have seen rapid growth, with Usha Maxx Air emerging as the top-selling pedestal model. ACs from top-selling brands such as Daikin, LG, and Voltas and Coolers from Bajaj, Orient, and Symphony along with Fans from Atomberg and Havells stand out as customers' favorites," said the spokesperson.

Amazon Fashion

People shopped for apparel and accessories during the sale event. The rise in demand for women's ethnic wear, particularly comfort-focused designs, reflects a shift towards relaxed yet fashionable attire.

“At Amazon Fashion, our mission is to empower our customers to discover their unique style and embrace a self-care routine that leaves them feeling good, stylish, and fulfilled. We believe in offering our customers across the country a curated yet vast selection of trending styles from popular brands – all at great value and convenience. This summer, we have witnessed a 2.5X increase in women’s ethnic wear, especially from brands like BIBA and Janasya, where the customers prefer comfort and fusion wear,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon Fashion.