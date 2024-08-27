Amazon's Rufus now available in India: Know all about AI shopping assistant

Following its debut in the US, Amazon is introducing its artificial intelligence-powered shopping assistant, Rufus, to its mobile app in India. The company announced that Rufus, trained on Amazon’s product catalogue and extensive web information, will assist users with shopping queries, recommendations, and product comparisons.

Currently available in beta, Rufus can be accessed by select users on the Amazon app, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks. The Rufus icon will appear at the bottom right corner of the screen for eligible customers. Tapping the icon opens a chat interface with the AI chatbot, allowing users to select suggested queries or enter their own. Rufus also supports follow-up questions, maintaining a conversational tone.

Amazon Rufus AI shopping assistant: Features

Amazon said that Rufus is designed to assist customers with product research. For instance, users can ask, “What should I consider when buying a washing machine?” and receive detailed suggestions tailored to their needs. The AI chatbot can also compare products or categories. For example, if a user queries whether to buy a smartwatch or a fitness band, Rufus will highlight the differences between the two and recommend products.

Additionally, Amazon said that Rufus has been customised for the Indian market, enabling responses to queries such as “What gifts to buy for a specific festival?” or “What products are needed for a particular recipe?”