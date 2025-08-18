Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Amazon India hires 150,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

Amazon India hires 150,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

Amazon India has created over 150,000 seasonal jobs across 400 cities to gear up for the festive shopping season, expanding initiatives for women, PWDs, health and associate welfare

Amazon

Associates working at Amazon sites are entitled to two days off each week. In addition, they receive mandatory holidays, optional holidays, annual leave, sick leave, and casual leave in accordance with applicable labour laws. (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India said it has created more than 150,000 seasonal jobs across its operations network as the e-commerce giant prepares for a surge in demand during the country’s peak festive shopping season.
 
The hiring spans fulfilment centres, sorting facilities and delivery stations in more than 400 cities, with the company already onboarding most of the new workers ahead of the Diwali festival period, Amazon India said on Monday. This includes opportunities for thousands of women associates as well as over 2,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in its network.
 
“This festive season, we continue to be focused on providing fast and reliable deliveries to customers in every serviceable pin code across India,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President, Operations, India and Australia, Amazon. “Many of these people continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period, with a significant number returning to work with us year after year.”
 
 
As part of its commitment to support the well-being of associates in the e-commerce network in India, Amazon has implemented a range of initiatives. These include the expansion of Ashray rest centres to 100 nationwide in 2025. The company also has a health and well-being initiative providing free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates across major cities. This brings essential healthcare directly to last-mile delivery stations, offering services that include eye, dental, BMI, and physician consultations.
 
“The company’s focus on safety measures gives me confidence while working in the operations network,” said Manisha Singh, an associate who recently joined Amazon and is working at one of its fulfilment centres in Bengaluru.

Amazon’s Early Access to Pay (EATP) programme allows associates to withdraw up to 80 per cent of their accrued basic salary between the 1st and 20th of each month, promoting financial flexibility and wellness. The company is also working on initiatives to address knowledge gaps around basic financial well-being topics and government support programmes.
 
Associates working at Amazon sites are entitled to two days off each week. In addition, they receive mandatory holidays, optional holidays, annual leave, sick leave, and casual leave in accordance with applicable labour laws.
 
India’s upcoming festive season is expected to generate more than 216,000 seasonal jobs, with demand for gig and temporary workers projected to rise 15–20 per cent in the second half of 2025 compared with a year earlier, according to industry estimates.

Topics : Amazon India festive season India ecommerce market

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

