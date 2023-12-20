Sensex (    %)
                        
Amazon India inks pact with Indian Coast Guard over work opportunities

Amazon India will collaborate with the ICG to help ex-servicemen from military backgrounds pursue their corporate careers through opportunities at Amazon or in other corporate roles

In August 2019, Amazon India launched a Military Veterans Employment programme . (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under the Ministry of Defence, to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across the company.
With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Amazon India will collaborate with the ICG to help ex-servicemen from military backgrounds pursue their corporate careers through opportunities at Amazon or in other corporate roles, the company said in a statement.
"Due to the deep appreciation of the wealth of experience and unique perspective of ex-service personnel, Amazon runs the Military Veterans Employment Programme globally.
"With the signing of this MoU, we are excited to work with the Indian Coast Guard towards a common goal of creating meaningful work opportunities for our veterans and their families," Amazon India, Japan and Emerging Markets VP, People Experience Technology, Deepti Varma said.
In August 2019, Amazon India launched a Military Veterans Employment programme to create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across the company's fulfilment network across India.
This was done in partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon India Indian coast guard job sector India's job market

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

