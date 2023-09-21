close
Sensex (-0.85%)
66230.24 -570.60
Nifty (-0.80%)
19742.35 -159.05
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
40184.85 -359.00
Nifty Smallcap (-1.38%)
5728.75 -80.05
Nifty Bank (-1.68%)
44623.85 -760.75
Heatmap

Ambani's Viacom18 to strike deal with Blacktone for new Mumbai HQ

Viacom, which runs TV channels and digital streaming platform JioCinema, competes with the likes of Walt Disney in India

Viacom18

Photo: Twitter

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's broadcasting unit Viacom18 is set to sign a lease deal with Blackstone-owned Nucleus Office Parks for its new headquarters in Mumbai, spread over 400,000 square feet, six sources familiar with the matter said.
Viacom, which runs TV channels and digital streaming platform JioCinema, competes with the likes of Walt Disney in India. Its new headquarters will be spread across roughly eight floors spread across the "One International Center" complex in Mumbai's business district of Lower Parel.
"It is a marquee deal in terms of area. In Mumbai, rents are so high and every year only three to five such deals happen. This type of relocation is rare," said the first source, who said the monthly estimated rent paid by Viacom18 will be 60 million Indian rupees ($722,178).
Viacom18 did not respond to a request for comment, while Blackstone declined to comment.
Ambani, Asia's richest man, has been fast expanding his media and entertainment empire. He runs TV channels including MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central in India, and his streaming platform competes with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Viacom18's shareholders include Ambani's Reliance, as well as Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and former top Disney executive Uday Shankar.

Also Read

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Mukesh Ambani sells his four-floor $9 million Manhattan residence

Remembering Mukesh on 100th birthday: Hindi cinema's golden era legend

Cisco Systems beefs up cybersecurity play with $28 billion Splunk deal

DLF's rental arm DCCDL raises Rs 1,100 cr through issue of debentures

India's struggling carrier Akasa blames regulator 'inaction' as pilots quit

IFC, construction firm Sunteck set up JV for nearly 12K housing units

Par panel again asks aviation min about value of A-I disinvestment

Two of the sources familiar with the office relocation plans said Viacom18 is moving to a new headquarters as it wants to consolidate all its business units - be it tax, finance, sports or digital - in one office.
The office relocation is likely to happen before December, they added.
Blackstone is also finalising plans to launch an initial public offering of its office portfolio-based real estate investment trust in India, and that will include assets of Nucleus Office Parks, Indian media reported in June.
The company has said India is one of its best performing markets. It manages assets worth $50 billion in the country, including in private equity and real estate, and has made over a billion dollars in real estate share sales alone in the past year.
 
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah and Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Viacom18 Media Blackstone Maharashtra

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAsian Games 2023 Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveParineeti-Raghav Chadha weddingGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Schedule tTdayUS Federal Reserve Rates

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: ReportsNvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha todaySpecial session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 citiesIndia counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon