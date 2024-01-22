Analysts downgrade Zee Entertainment stock after Sony deal falls through

Analysts have sharply revised lower the target price (TP) for Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) and de-rated the stock following Sony Pictures Networks India’s decision to call off the merger agreement.

CLSA has downgraded the stock to ‘sell’ and cut its TP to Rs 198 from Rs 300. In a note, Elara has said the stock could slip to as low as Rs 130, while Nuvama Institutional Equities believes the stock could slip below Rs 200.

Shares of Zee last closed at Rs 231 on the National Stock Exchange. As Zee is part of the derivatives segment, there are no price bands for the stock and analysts believe the stock could open sharply lower on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zee received a notice from Sony on termination of the merger agreement dated December 21, 2021, and also a $90 million termination fee demand on account of alleged breaches of the merger cooperation agreement (MCA), which Zee has denied.

“With the merger terminated, Zee’s valuation will likely decline to 12 times price-to-earnings (PE) levels (August 2021) seen prior to the merger announcement. The stock had de-rated in the past during the promoter share pledging crisis (in 2019) and fall in business cash conversion. Also, competition should intensify with the reported merger of Reliance and Disney Star,” said a note by CLSA led by analysts Deepti Chaturvedi.

“With the merger being called off - the TP for Zee could be in the range of Rs 130 (including sports losses) and Rs 170 (ex-sports losses - assuming Zee does not fulfil sports rights commitment with Disney),” said Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani in a note.

He said over the past two years, Zee’s revenue and profit growth have been muted and the company had seen erosion in margins but the merger with Sony was the key driver for valuations to move up.

“We believe Zee will see a sharp de-rating of PE valuation multiples towards at least 10x one year forward or lower, due to the merger potentially being called off, as linear TV growth has converged sharply; Zee may not have any potential to scale up OTT offering in a highly fragmented market; lower profitability - EBITDA margin ex sports losses could converge towards 14 per cent; and any further write-offs on the inventory side or matters pertaining to related parties creditors or not honouring the sports contract with Disney (ICC tournaments - Zee could have potentially paid half of the USD 3bn value for TV rights),” the Elara note said.

Abneesh Roy of Nuvama added, “near term stock will be under pressure and go back to its pre-merger multiple of 12-13x PE multiple. Given uncertainties on a new partner, a legal case with Sony of $90 million, a likely deal between Viacom of RIL and Disney, will be a risky bet to bottom fish.”

Street Awaits Action from Institutional Shareholders

With promoter shareholding in Zee at a meagre 4 per cent, analysts said it remains to be seen what the large institutional shareholders of the company do to prevent an erosion in the value of their holdings. Among the options before them would be floating a resolution and calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to oust the board and the management and then striking a deal with another media company.

With a 7.3 per cent stake, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund is currently the largest shareholder of the company followed by Nippon India AMC (6.1 per cent stake), HDFC Mutual Fund (5.3 per cent) and LIC (5.1 per cent).

“It is our policy not to comment on individual investments undertaken by the schemes managed by us,” said an ICICI Prudential AMC spokesperson.





Top institutional investors in Zee Stake (%) Icici Prudential Value Discovery Fund 7.3 Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd-a/c Nippon India Multi Cap Fund 6.1 Hdfc Mutual Fund - Hdfc Mid-cap Opportunities Fund 5.3 Life Insurance Corporation Of India 5.1 Government Pension Fund Global 2.8 Plutus Wealth Management Llp 2.6 Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund 2.5 Meanwhile, individual shareholders – who hold nearly 15 per cent in Zee – too were planning to write to the market regulator and other regulatory authorities to intervene in order to safeguard their rights.

Source: Capitaline; Note: Data as on December 2023 |Compiled by BS Research Bureau