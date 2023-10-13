close
Sensex (-0.62%)
66051.17 -415.21
Nifty (-0.61%)
19693.60 -121.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.03%)
5982.55 + 2.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.22%)
40570.15 -90.00
Nifty Bank (-0.68%)
44294.65 -302.05
Heatmap

Angel One hits record high on strong Q2 results; zooms 106% in 7 months

Analysts believe the Angel Group will continue to strengthen its market position by steady increase in active clients

Angel One

Angel One

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Share of Angel One hit a record high of Rs 2,250, up 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade, after the stock broking services provider reported a strong performance in the September quarter (Q2-FY24) with 40.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross revenue to Rs 1,049 crore,on the back of strong client accretion and growth in number of orders.

In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 66,078 at 10:37 AM.

In the past seven months, the stock price of Angel One has more-than-doubled, zooming 106 per cent, from a level of Rs 1,091 on the BSE.

The company said it added the highest-ever clients in a quarter at 2.1 million, a growth of 59.8 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis with the client base standing at nearly 17.1 million, a growth of 13.3 per cent on QoQ basis. The total number of orders jumped 36.1 per cent QoQ at 338 million from 249 million in Q1-FY24.

Angel One's consolidated profit after tax grew 37.9 per cent QoQ at Rs 304.5 crore, as against Rs 220.8 crore in the previous quarter. Overall faster growth momentum in the topline led to strong profit growth during the quarter.

Angel One is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

According to the company, India is still a highly under penetrated market in terms of the geographical reach and wallet share across wealth, credit, and protection products. Angel One’s seamless digital offerings, along with its unparalleled digital acquisition capabilities, positions it well in the industry to garner a dominant market share.

"Angel One is strategically positioned to benefit from the financialisation of savings and digitisation trends. It demonstrated a strong performance in Q2-FY24 with markets reaching an all-time high. The management continues to invest in technology to reinforce its market standing. However, there has been a slowdown in client additions and activation rates," brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a result update.

Also Read

Broking industry's race to the top: Groww poised to pip Zerodha, but...

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

Broking industry revenues could be healthy in FY24, says Dhiraj Relli

Angel tax draft rules likely in 10 days; may clear the air on valuation

Angel One dips 7% as NSE bars onboarding of new authorised persons

From October 16, Bankex derivatives expiry date to shift to Monday

HCL Tech gains 3% on maintaining margin outlook; analysts remain positive

Infosys slips 4%, hits 6-week low on surprise revenue guidance cut in Q2

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HCLTech, Maruti, IDBI Bank, Tata Motors, Religare


CRISIL Ratings believes the Angel Group will continue to strengthen its market position by steady increase in active clients. This improvement in market position will benefit the group by maintaining its earning profile and core profitability over the medium term. 


Topics : Buzzing stocks Angel one Markets stock market trading Market trends

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon