Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apollo Micro Systems raises over Rs 416 cr via equity shares, warrants

Apollo Micro Systems raises over Rs 416 cr via equity shares, warrants

The allotments were made to promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund

Apollo

In a statement, the company said the preferential issue involved 2.70 crore equity shares allotted at Rs 114 each, aggregating to Rs 308 crore along with 3.80 crore convertible equity warrants issued at the same price (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Micro Systems, a leading technology-driven firm in the aerospace, defence, and homeland security sectors, on Wednesday announced the completion of its preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising a total of over Rs 416 crore.

The allotments were made to promoter group, Non-Executive Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya and LIC Mutual Fund.

In a statement, the company said the preferential issue involved 2.70 crore equity shares allotted at Rs 114 each, aggregating to Rs 308 crore along with 3.80 crore convertible equity warrants issued at the same price, with 25 per cent upfront subscription, aggregating to Rs 108.5 crore in initial proceeds. An additional Rs 325.50 crore is anticipated within six months as the rest 75 per cent of the convertible warrants' proceeds.

 

As part of the preferential issue, the promoter group has subscribed to 1.68 crore convertible equity warrants. Halwasiya was allotted 15 lakh shares and an additional 15 lakh convertible equity warrants and LIC Mutual Fund participated with an allotment of 26.31 lakh shares.

The capital raised will be deployed towards growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and strengthening the company's innovation capabilities in high-tech and mission-critical solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

PremiumSnowflake

Snowflake to set up R&D centre in India, expand operations in Pune

County Group to invest Rs 1,800 cr to develop housing project in Ghaziabad

County Group to invest Rs 1,800 cr to develop housing project in Ghaziabad

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Big relief to Reliance Infra as NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings

power, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

KEC International bags ₹2,211 crore orders across T&D, cables, pipelines

Topics : Apollo Micro Systems equity LIC Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon