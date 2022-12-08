JUST IN
Nearly all cloud-based data storage will now be end-to-end encrypted: Apple
Instagram to inform creators about posts blocked on feed recommendations
Microsoft adds free of charge communities feature to create groups on Teams
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal Call of Duty with Nintendo, Sony on spot
Apple overhauls store pricing to offer flexibility for app developers
HCLTech joins hands with Intel and Mavenir for enterprise 5G solutions
Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app, for finding AirTags
PhysicsWallah, the unassuming underdog among edtech firms in India
Amazon refreshes Kindle with better screen, extra storage: Details here
Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Nearly all cloud-based data storage will now be end-to-end encrypted: Apple
Business Standard

Epic Games adds for-kids accounts in Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys

While signing in, all players will be required to enter their date of birth

Topics
gaming industry | Video games | online gaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Epic Games
Epic Games

Video game developer Epic Games has added new for-kids accounts in 'Fortnite', 'Rocket League' and 'Fall Guys' games.

'Cabined Accounts' will provide a personalised experience that is safe and inclusive for younger players, the developer said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"We believe that creating a rich experience within the same overall game or product is the best way to empower younger players to meaningfully participate without compromising on safety or privacy," it said.

While signing in, all players will be required to enter their date of birth.

If someone indicates they are under 13 or their country's age of digital consent, then their account will be considered a "Cabined Account" and they will be asked to enter a parent or guardian's email address to start the parental consent procedure.

The parent or guardian of the player will get an email informing them about their child's Epic account.

Parents can examine information about Epic's privacy policies, provide permission for extra features, set up parental controls, and verify their adult status via SuperAwesome's Kids Web Services by following the links in the email.

Since Cabined Accounts are built on Epic Account Services, it will also apply to younger gamers and developers that use the Epic Games Launcher.

While waiting for parental approval, younger players or developers using the Launcher can browse and access their library but cannot purchase new games or use specific Unreal Engine features.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on gaming industry

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 10:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU