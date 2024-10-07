Business Standard
Ashok Leyland begins electric truck deliveries to Billion Electric Mobility

Ashok Leyland begins electric truck deliveries to Billion Electric Mobility

The city-based company had bagged a contract to supply 180 electric trucks to Group BillionE which would be operated in the Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Vijayawada routes

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland on Monday began delivery of electric trucks to Billion Electric Mobility (Member of Group BillionE), a top official said on Monday.

The city-based company had bagged a contract to supply 180 electric trucks to Group BillionE which would be operated in the Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Vijayawada routes.

At a function held at the corporate office of the Ashok Leyland here, the first set of AVTR 55 tonne, BOSS 19 tonne and BOSS 14 tonne electric trucks were flagged off by the Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal, Billion E-Mobility Founder and CEO Kartikey Hariyani in presence of Chief Technology Officer N Saravanan, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle President Sanjeev Kumar, among others.

 

"Ashok Leyland is proud of its partnership with BillionE Group as we commence deliveries of our AVTR 55Tonne Electric and BOSS ICV Electric trucks. We are equally proud that in both BOSS and AVTR electric platforms, we have packed the most advanced and premium features making these products more superior in performance." Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

