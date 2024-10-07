Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Hitachi Energy plans Rs 2,000 crore investment in India in next 5 years

Hitachi Energy plans Rs 2,000 crore investment in India in next 5 years

The investments will be made towards expanding capacity of transformers, talent base and increasing portfolio, N Venu, MD&CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi energy India said

The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland

The investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made over a period of 4-5 years towards building capacity of large and small power transformers, and dry and traction transformers, MD&CEO said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Switzerland-based technology player Hitachi Energy has plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next 4-5 years in India, a company official said on Monday.

The investments will be made towards expanding capacity of transformers, talent base and increasing portfolio, N Venu, MD&CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi energy India said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hitachi Energy India is an arm of Hitachi Energy.

The investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made over a period of 4-5 years towards building capacity of large and small power transformers, and dry and traction transformers, he said.

Besides, the investment will be towards building capacity of insulation and components, strengthening the company's existing HVDC high voltage direct current capacity.

 

It will be focussed on network control solution offerings to customers coming from sectors like industries, utilities, transportation, Venu said.

He said the company intends to invest Rs 400 crore every year up to 5 years. On the funding, Venu said the company is looking all options, including fund raising from the markets.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

bear market down

Hitachi Energy shares tumble 4% post Q1FY25 show; profits, margin slips QoQ

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

Hitachi Energy India Q1 results: Net profit jumps four-times to Rs 10.4 cr

Tata Hitachi

Tata Hitachi has localisation as top priority, to invest Rs 200cr in FY25

share market

Hitachi Energy surges 5% on bagging new work order worth Rs 790 cr

share market

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Topics : Hitachi Energy India Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon