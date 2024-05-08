AstraZeneca to withdraw Vaxzevria Covid-19 vaccine globally on weak demand

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced the global withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria. The company attributed the decision to an abundance of more recent vaccines targeting new variants of the coronavirus. This move follows recent admissions by AstraZeneca in legal documents acknowledging that its vaccine can cause rare side effects like blood clots and low platelet levels.

AstraZeneca will start the withdrawal of marketing authorisation for the vaccine in Europe. In an official statement to the media, the company stated: “According to independent estimates, over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone, and over three billion doses were supplied globally. As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available, updated vaccines. This has led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.”





ALSO READ: AstraZeneca withdraws its Covid-19 vaccine, cites 'surplus availability' AstraZeneca also stated that the withdrawal is not related to the vaccine’s safety profile and that UK court litigation is adamant that the reason for withdrawal is the decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied. They now aim to work with regulators and partners to finalise their role in the COVID-19 response.

Speaking on this matter, a Serum Institute of India (SII) spokesperson stated, "We fully understand the ongoing concerns, and it's crucial to emphasise our commitment to transparency and safety. From the outset, we have disclosed all rare to very rare side effects, including thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, in the packaging insert in 2021. Despite the challenges faced during the global pandemic, the safety of the vaccine remains paramount. Regardless of whether it's AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria or our own Covishield, both vaccines have been instrumental in saving millions of lives worldwide. We commend the collaborative efforts of governments and ministries in facilitating a unified global response to the pandemic.”

SII also revealed that with India achieving high vaccination rates in 2021 and 2022, coupled with the emergence of new mutant variant strains, demand for previous vaccines diminished significantly. Because of this, in December 2021, they stopped manufacturing and supplying additional doses of Covishield.





ALSO READ: AstraZeneca reaffirms Covid vaccine safety amid rare side effect concerns According to a petition filed in the Supreme Court, more than 1.75 billion doses of Covishield, including booster doses, have been administered in India.

Providing insight into this matter, Prateek Chaudhary, consultant for interventional cardiology at Asian Hospital in Faridabad, stated, “It's undeniable that there's a syndrome linked to this vaccine, but it's crucial to recognise its rarity amidst the thousands who have received it in India and abroad. It's important to note that this syndrome can also have other causes, and occurrences are extremely rare, so there's no need for panic. Side effects of vaccines typically manifest in the future, meaning if you've received the vaccine some time ago, there's no immediate cause for concern. Clotting can occur in both venous and arterial systems due to various reasons, such as inflammation, autoimmune disorders, cancer, or extended periods of bed rest.”

In the case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), clotting can happen with lower platelet counts, increasing the risk of bleeding. There's also a paradoxical clotting effect associated with TTS, where drugs like heparin, commonly used to treat clotting, can actually exacerbate the syndrome, known as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, Chaudhary further added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare did not respond to the queries.

CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) is a government web portal for COVID-19 vaccine registration, owned and operated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Users could register themselves on the platform to get government-approved COVID vaccines, which include Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Corbevax, Covovax, iNCOVACC, and GEMCOVAC-OM. The CoWIN platform also displayed a dashboard containing information about the total number of doses administered.

While the CoWIN dashboard still displays real-time updates for the number of registrations and vaccinations, breaking them down into state-wise, gender-wise, and age-wise data, only the column indicating vaccination by type remains blank.