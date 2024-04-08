Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bain Capital to sell stake worth $431 million in Axis Bank, says report

The private equity firm, which first purchased shares in the bank in November 2017, will exit its entire holding with Tuesday's stake sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters

Axis Bank

Shares of Axis Bank have more than doubled since Bain Capital first purchased its stake, but are down 2.4% so far this year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bain Capital plans to sell stake worth $429 million in Indian private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The private equity firm, which first purchased shares in the bank in November 2017, will exit its entire holding with Tuesday's stake sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
Bain Capital will sell about 33.40 million shares of the lender, representing an over 1% stake, at an offer price in the range of 1,071 rupees to 1,076.05 rupees per share, the term sheet showed.
 
The lower band of the offer price is at a 0.5% discount to the bank's closing price on Monday.

ALSO READ: Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent overseas transactions
 
Bain Capital sold shares worth $448 million in Axis Bank in December after having offloaded some of its stake in November 2022.

BofA Securities India is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
 
Bain Capital declined to comment, while Axis Bank and BofA Securities did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
 
Shares of Axis Bank have more than doubled since Bain Capital first purchased its stake, but are down 2.4% so far this year.
 
CNBC-TV18 first reported the news on Monday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

Private equity firm Bain Capital sells $448 million stake in Axis Bank

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Bain Capital plans to invest $7 bn in India, boost hiring in next 3-5 yrs

Air India gets feedback on new cabin crew uniforms, including fabric issues

$10 bn will have a combination of organic, in-organic play: LTIMindtree CEO

At Rs 3.55 trillion, REC clocks highest ever loan sanctions in FY24

BMW Group India begins Q1 2024 with 51% sales growth to 3,680 units

Air India, BIAL sign agreement to develop Bengaluru airport as hub

Topics : Bain capital Axis Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon