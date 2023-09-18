Bajaj Auto to launch 'biggest' Pulsar by March, says MD Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto will launch its "biggest ever" Pulsar motorcycle by March next year to assist the company in becoming a "strong number two" player in the premium motorcycle segment, said its managing director Rajiv Bajaj on Tuesday.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the company has plans to introduce upgrades to six of the existing Pulsar models, which fall within the mid-segment range featuring engines ranging from 125cc to 200cc, all set to be rolled out by March next year. This means a total of seven Pulsar models will be launched in FY24, comprising six upgrades and the "biggest" model.

"We have plans to launch the biggest Pulsar ever in this financial year. Currently, the biggest Pulsars -- F250 and N250 -- have 250cc engines. We want to do it (launch) within this financial year so that the full benefit of that in terms of growth and profitability is available to us next year," he told a news channel in an interview.

In the premium motorcycle segment (ranging from 200cc to 800cc), Royal Enfield held a substantial 82.43 per cent share in volume sales during the April to August period of FY24, based on SIAM data. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto, featuring Dominar, Husqvarna, Pulsar F250, and Pulsar N250 in its line-up, accounted for around 10.82 per cent of the premium motorcycle market during the same April to August period.

Rajiv Bajaj did not reveal the capacity of the engine that will be on the biggest Pulsar. "It is a little too early for that," he noted. In the premium segment, where the motorcycles are priced above Rs 1.7 lakh, Bajaj has sold about 8,000 units per month.

He said the company is preparing to double its domestic sales in the premium motorcycle segment to somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 units per month so that it becomes a "strong number two" player in the market.

To enhance its premium product line-up, the company, in partnership with the renowned British motorcycle brand Triumph, introduced the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles in India back in July. The Speed 400 is already available for purchase, and the Scrambler 400 X is set to hit the market starting this October.

"Currently, Bajaj's exports are about 10,000 units per month (in the premium motorcycle segment). With these new Pulsars and new Triumphs, we think we will again take exports to 15,000-20,000 units per month," Bajaj stated.

Is the company planning to launch a CNG bike? He replied, "As a motorcycle maker, we are always looking at all such technologies. That is a diplomatic answer that I must give you at this time."

He stated that the entry-level motorcycles (100cc engines) continue to be under pressure for the industry, but for Bajaj, it is not a "major area of focus".

He said that the consumers who want to buy entry-level vehicles are at the bottom of the pyramid, and this consumer took the worst hit during COVID-19. He added that probably, this consumer is now looking at electric two-wheelers instead of buying an entry-level internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

"Personally, I don't think that this consumer is going to come back in the near future. Certainly, not in this festive season to the pre-COVID level," Bajaj noted, adding that there is a need for "disruptive" action in the entry-level ICE market.

"Who knows, maybe an entry-level CNG Bajaj motorcycle -- which halves people's running costs -- would be the answer with a little help from the government," he added. He said that he has requested the government to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on CNG-run bikes to 18 per cent from 28 per cent currently. At present, Bajaj does not have any CNG bike in its portfolio.

The mid-market for motorcycles comprises motorcycles that run on engines between 125-200 cc. This segment's motorcycles are priced anywhere between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.7 lakh.

"Between now and the end of the financial year, over the next six months, we would introduce six significant upgrades or new Pulsars, all aimed quite frankly at further enhancing our share in this mid segment," he mentioned.