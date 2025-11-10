Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Finance Q2 profit drops 24% on higher provisions, base effect

Bajaj Finance Q2 profit drops 24% on higher provisions, base effect

Bajaj Finance's standalone profit fell 24% to Rs 4,251 crore due to higher loan loss provisions and a high base last year, even as consolidated profit rose 23% on robust loan growth

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Bajaj Finance on Monday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4,251 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), primarily due to higher loan loss provisions.
 
In the corresponding period last year (Q2FY25), the finance company had reported an exceptional gain of Rs 2,544 crore from the sale of equity shares in Bajaj Housing Finance pursuant to the company’s initial public offering (IPO).
 
On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Finance’s net profit rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,948 crore in Q2FY26.
 
What drove Bajaj Finance’s revenue growth this quarter?
 
The company’s net interest income (NII) increased 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,275 crore during the quarter, as new loans booked grew 26 per cent to over 12 million in Q2FY26, compared with 9.59 million a year earlier.
 

Loan loss provisions rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,218 crore in the quarter.
 
“Consumer leverage remains an area of concern. The company continues to take ongoing actions to reduce contribution of customers,” it said, adding that credit costs remained elevated in captive two- and three-wheeler, and micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) businesses.
 
How is Bajaj Finance managing MSME and consumer lending risk?
 
“The company has cut 25 per cent of its unsecured MSME volumes, and therefore, asset under management (AUM) growth for MSME lending will be 10–12 per cent in FY26,” the lender said.
 
On a consolidated level, Bajaj Finance’s customer franchise reached 110.64 million, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y from 92.09 million.
 
What factors supported festive season demand?
 
“Structural reforms in income tax and GST by the government lifted consumer sentiment and spurred consumption. These initiatives led to a strong festive season performance for consumption loans,” the company said.
 
Bajaj Finance recorded strong momentum in consumption finance during the festive season (Navratri to Diwali), disbursing a record 6.3 million consumer loans — a 27 per cent rise in volume and 29 per cent in value compared with the same period last year.
 
“The company not only saw a surge in loan disbursements but also a premiumisation trend, with customers shifting to higher-quality products such as televisions and air conditioners for a better lifestyle,” it said.
 
What is the asset quality position of Bajaj Finance?
 
The company reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 1.59 per cent and net NPAs of 1.33 per cent as of September 2025.

Topics : Bajaj Finance Q2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

