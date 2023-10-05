close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10,000 crore through QIP, preferential issue

The company said it will raise up to Rs 8,800 crore of capital through qualified institutional placement of shares

Bajaj Finance

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian non-bank lender Bajaj Finance said on Thursday it will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.20 billion) by issuing shares to institutional investors and warrants to its largest shareholder.

The plan comes as demand for loans surges and competition heats up in the sector with the entry of Jio Financial Services , carved out of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

Companies like Tata Capital and Aditya Birla Capital are also rushing to raise fresh funds.

Bajaj Finance will raise up to Rs 8,800 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares, and another Rs 1,200 crore by issuing warrants convertible into shares to top shareholder Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj Finserv's stake in the company could increase from 52.45% to 52.57% post the issue, Bajaj Finance said, adding that the issue price would be determined at a later stage.

Bajaj Finance had last raised funds through a qualified institutional placement in 2019, raking in Rs 8,500 crore.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Bajaj Allianz declares bonus worth Rs 1,201 cr for policyholders

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Higher vols may drive Bajaj Auto's Q1 revenue; margins to expand: Analysts

InterGlobe Hotels to invest about Rs 550 cr on two new properties by 2025

Flipkart's annual event, 'The Big Billion Days' will also be on Cleartrip

Govt extends tenure of SBI chairman Dinesh Khara until August 2024

Hitachi Energy's largest global tech, innovation centre comes up in Chennai

Tata Group said to be in advanced talks for Temasek's Tata Play stake


The lender said on Wednesday that new loans booked during the second quarter grew 26%, while its assets under management increased about 33% to about Rs 2.90 trillion as of September-end.
Topics : Bajaj Finance QIP

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon