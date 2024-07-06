Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD&CEO for 3 months

Kesh currently holds the position of executive director & chief operating officer at the bank

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank (File photo)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bandhan Bank announced on Saturday that its board of directors, in a meeting held on the same day, has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the bank, effective from July 10, 2024, for a period of three months or until a new MD&CEO assumes office. Kesh’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Kesh currently holds the position of executive director and chief operating officer at the bank.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chandra Shekhar Gosh, who currently holds the position of MD&CEO of the bank, is set to retire on July 9, 2024, upon completion of his tenure. Ghosh has led the Kolkata-based lender since July 10, 2015.

Upon his retirement, Gosh will play a strategic role at the holding company level, Bandhan Financial Services Ltd (BFSL), which owns 40 per cent in the lender and has stakes in life insurance and mutual fund ventures.

Kesh’s appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank, the Kolkata-based lender said.

Kesh has previously held positions in several private sector lenders, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank. Before entering the banking sector, he gained experience at the Aditya Birla Group and RPG Group.

Kesh holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Durgapur and has completed his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Also Read

bandhan bank

Bandhan Bank shares gain 2% on strong June quarter business update

PremiumPaytm

Paytm, PVR Inox: Can laggards of H1-2024 script turnaround? What charts say

direct taxes

Bandhan Bank launches new service for online collection of direct taxes

Bandhan bank

Additional director on Bandhan Bank is prudent measure by RBI: Macquarie

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI inducts addl director on Bandhan Board ahead of CEO Ghosh's retirement

Topics : Bandhan Bank Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon