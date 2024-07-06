Bandhan Bank appoints Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD&CEO for 3 months

Bandhan Bank announced on Saturday that its board of directors, in a meeting held on the same day, has appointed Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the bank, effective from July 10, 2024, for a period of three months or until a new MD&CEO assumes office. Kesh’s appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Kesh currently holds the position of executive director and chief operating officer at the bank.

Chandra Shekhar Gosh, who currently holds the position of MD&CEO of the bank, is set to retire on July 9, 2024, upon completion of his tenure. Ghosh has led the Kolkata-based lender since July 10, 2015.



Upon his retirement, Gosh will play a strategic role at the holding company level, Bandhan Financial Services Ltd (BFSL), which owns 40 per cent in the lender and has stakes in life insurance and mutual fund ventures.