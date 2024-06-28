Bandhan Bank launches new service for online collection of direct taxes

Business Standard
As an RBI-appointed agency bank, it also accepts offline payments through its 1,700 branches, said Bandhan Bank

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Bandhan Bank on Friday said it has launched a facility for online collection of direct taxes, enabling its customers and others to pay taxes seamlessly across India.
As an RBI-appointed agency bank, it also accepts offline payments through its 1,700 branches, the lender said in a statement.
The service is available through internet banking, payment gateway, cash, cheque, or demand draft, it said.
Bandhan Bank's head of government business group, Debraj Saha, said, "The bank is proud to support the Central Board of Direct Taxes as an agency bank, aligning with the government's e-governance initiative." With over 6,300 banking outlets across 35 states and UTs, Bandhan Bank serves over 3.35 crore customers.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

