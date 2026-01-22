DP World to build rail-linked inland logistics hub in Madhya Pradesh

Dubai-based DP World announced it has signed an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government to set up a logistics hub at Powarkheda, which will be developed as a rail-centric inland gateway connecting central India directly to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA) in Mumbai.

The agreement was exchanged at the World Economic Forum in Davos in the presence of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive officer of DP World, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The Powarkheda Hub is expected to enhance access to global markets by enabling faster and more reliable containerised trade for key districts such as Dhar, Indore and Raisen, all within the reach of central rail corridors, and driving growth across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, aluminium and agri-commodities.

Spread across 88.3 acres, the Powarkheda Hub will offer containerised rail connectivity to JNPA, and domestic container rail connectivity linking Madhya Pradesh to major consumption centres, apart from warehousing and cold storage supporting agriculture and industrial supply chains.

“The DP World Powarkheda Hub is designed to be an inland gateway that brings producers and manufacturers in central India closer to global markets. By integrating rail connectivity, warehousing, cold chain and cargo management in one location, we will help farmers, MSMEs and large industries reduce logistics costs, improve reliability, and compete more strongly in global trade corridors,” Sulayem said.

The company said in a statement the logistics hub is expected to lead to a 30–40 per cent reduction in transit time to JNPA compared to road transport, and improved reliability with a greater shift to rail, apart from lower emissions and reduced road congestion.