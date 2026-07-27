Monday, July 27, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bank of Baroda's customer data, internal documents leaked on dark web

Bank of Baroda's customer data, internal documents leaked on dark web

The leaked data includes customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records, said cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer

Bank of Baroda

Preliminary indications suggest ​the incident stemmed from a compromised email system (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Customer data from India's state-run Bank of Baroda, along ​with internal documents, has been leaked on ​the dark web, according to a source familiar with ‌the matter and a cybersecurity researcher.

The leaked data includes customer details, identification documents, loan papers and internal audit records, said cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the leak and said the bank was conducting a forensic audit.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Bank of Baroda has not notified stock exchanges of ‌any breach.

Bank of Baroda, the Reserve Bank of India and India's cybersecurity regulator CERT-In did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

Also Read

Debadatta Chand, MD&CEO, Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda aims $3 bn in FCNR (B) deposits: MD & CEO Debadatta Chandpremium

merger and acquisition (M&A)

BNP Paribas Cardif to buy 26% stake in IndiaFirst Life from Warburg Pincus

BOB, Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda's net profit slumps 72% on one-time settlement hit

BSE, Stock Markets

Q1 results today: NTPC, SAIL, Bank of Baroda among 81 firms on July 24

GDP growth

Bank of Baroda raises India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 6.6-6.8%premium

The leak comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity risks facing large companies and financial institutions that store vast amounts of customer and business data.

Preliminary indications suggest ​the incident stemmed from a compromised email system, the source said.

The data appeared ‌on a dark web site on Saturday night and was advertised as a cache containing more than ​700 ‌gigabytes of information, based on metadata analysis of the site, Srikanth ‌said.

In June, a cyberattack on Apple supplier Tata Electronics led to component design and specification documents linked to Apple ‌and ​Tesla being leaked ​on the dark web.

Earlier this month, ransomware group World Leaks posted files on the dark web related ‌to India's largest ​nuclear plant.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes targets ₹5,400-5,600 crore revenue, triple Ebitda by FY30

Infosys

Infosys fined €175,000 by French authority over work-hour tracking system

pharma medicine drugs

Dr Reddy's antibiotic gets Thailand approval six months after US nod

Artillery gun system

Sigma Advanced Systems bags ₹1,013 crore export order for artillery shells

Ultratech Cement, Ultratech, Cement

UltraTech Cement eyes its biggest rupee bond raise at ₹5,000 crore

Topics : Dark Web Bank of Baroda data leak data leakage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookWho is Rishianta SinghHUL Q1 PreviewQ1 Results TodayL&T Q1 PreviewAsian Paints Q1 PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance