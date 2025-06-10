Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wealth Company launches Bharat Bhoomi Fund with Rs 1,000 cr green shoe

Wealth Company launches Bharat Bhoomi Fund with Rs 1,000 cr green shoe

The Rs 1,000 crore Bharat Bhoomi Fund will invest in infra-aligned sectors and real estate opportunities across India's high-growth urban and connectivity corridors

The Wealth Company

The Wealth Company | Photo: LinkedIn

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

The Wealth Company Asset Management, part of the Pantomath Group, has launched Bharat Bhoomi Fund—a Rs 1,000 crore category II alternative investment fund (AIF) with a Rs 1,000 crore green shoe option—under its fifth Bharat Value Fund (BVF) series.
 
The fund will follow a diversified capital allocation strategy—investing in data centres, warehousing, hospitality, and renewable parks, sectors aligned with India’s evolving infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainability priorities.
 
Alongside this, investments will target mid-to-premium residential, retail, plotted villas, and mixed-use developments across high-growth cities such as Mumbai (MMR), NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The fund will also focus on infrastructure-led corridors and plotted developments benefiting from upcoming connectivity and urban expansion.
 
 
The fund’s approach is designed to identify projects with clear land titles, regulatory readiness, and early exit visibility. It will target ready-to-launch assets that can move swiftly from investment to value creation.
 
With a pipeline spanning approximately 1,200 acres across six projects, the fund aims to deploy capital with speed, prudence, and precision while focusing on execution-ready projects across high-opportunity corridors and core cities.

The Wealth Company stated that the real estate asset class perfectly aligns with its focus on tangible value, risk-managed returns, and disciplined capital deployment.
 
Madhu Lunawat, founder and director of The Wealth Company Asset Management, said, “As capital becomes more thoughtful, the demand for real assets with real outcomes has never been higher. Bharat Bhoomi Fund allows meeting that demand with discipline, data, and domain expertise. The Wealth Company’s investment ethos is now extending confidently into India’s real estate space—with conviction and clarity.”
 
Additionally, The Wealth Company Asset Management, formerly known as Pantomath Capital Management, houses all alternate products under India Inflection Opportunity Trust (IIOT).
 
BVF is a category II AIF launched by IIOT and managed by The Wealth Company. BVF primarily focuses on pre-IPO investment opportunities in Indian growth-stage enterprises.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

