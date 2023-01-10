JUST IN
Business Standard

Regional aviation looks to soar higher, carriers chart growth plans

Fly91 to enter airspace occupied by players like Alliance Air, Star Air, Flybig

Indian aviation | Aviation industry

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last â€” and only after a revival of leisure travel.

Goa's second airport began operations last week and if all goes according to plans, the state will be the base for a new regional airline, Fly91.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 15:33 IST

