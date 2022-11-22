JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
L&T buys Japan-based Chiyoda's entire stake in JV LTC for Rs 75 cr
Business Standard

Airtel may end cheap subscription plans but decision has risks: Analysts

Telecom company discontinues its Rs 99-recharge offer in Haryana and Odisha circles

Topics
Bharti Airtel | Telecom industry | Telecom

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

airtel
Analysts said other telecom companies may not follow Airtelâ€™s decision immediately

Bharti Airtel’s decision Monday to discontinue its Rs 99-recharge plan in the Haryana and Odisha circles could be a precursor to the telecom company hiking tariffs in some months, analysts said.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 16:41 IST

