close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maruti Suzuki expects recovery in semiconductor chip shortage in Q2

By Anuran Sadhu

Reuters BENGALURU
Maruti Suzuki

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anuran Sadhu

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd expects some recovery in chip shortages in the second quarter, an executive at the country's top carmaker said on Monday.

The shortage, which affected the company's April production, will continue in the current quarter ended June, the executive said.

"Chip shortage will continue in Q1 but we are expecting some recovery in Q2, although visibility on semiconductor supply remains limited," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive, marketing and sales, said on a call.

The auto industry has been battling with semiconductor shortages and higher raw material prices since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maruti's total sales for April rose 6.5% to 160,529 units from a year earlier, the carmaker said in an exchange filing. The company raised prices across models from April, under pressure from high domestic inflation and new emission norms.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

JPMorgan's health care venture arm makes fertility bet in $25 mn deal

IPO-bound TVS SCS raises Rs 520 cr from Hero, Bajaj, SBI and others

Timeline: Road to First Republic Bank's collapse; to be sold to JPMorgan

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-foreign Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

The company has seen a bigger share of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in its total sales, while sedans' contribution has been lower to the total number, Srivastava added.

SUVs made up more than half of India's record 4 million passenger vehicle sales in fiscal year 2022-23, signalling growing popularity of the relatively pricier vehicles in a budget-conscious market.

 

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki semiconductor

First Published: May 01 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maruti Suzuki expects recovery in semiconductor chip shortage in Q2

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read

Big plans lined up for start-ups under 'iStart Rajasthan' initiative

startups
2 min read

JPMorgan's health care venture arm makes fertility bet in $25 mn deal

JPMorgan
2 min read
Premium

IPO-bound TVS SCS raises Rs 520 cr from Hero, Bajaj, SBI and others

TVS SCS
3 min read

Timeline: Road to First Republic Bank's collapse; to be sold to JPMorgan

First Republic Bank
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal presses on with plan to raise oil, zinc output

Anil Agarwal, Vedanta
5 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

Maruti Jimny, Auto Expo 2023
2 min read
Premium

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

tata, tata group
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon