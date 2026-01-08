BMW Group posts 14% rise in India car sales at 18,001 units in 2025

German luxury car maker BMW Group posted more than 14 per cent year-on-year growth in car sales in India at 18,001 units during 2025, including 730 units of MINI brand, driven by new product launches and ease of financing, the company said on Thursday.

The company said its electric car sales spiked 200 per cent as it delivered 3,753 units of BMW and MINI brand EVs during the previous year, commanding the largest market share in luxury electric segment in the domestic market.

The company had sold a total of 15,723 cars -- 15,014 units of BMW and 709 units of MINI brand of cars -- in the year ended December 2024.

BMW Group India comprises BMW, MINI brand of cars and Motorrad brand of motorcycles.

At the group level, the company sold 23,842 vehicles -- 17,271 units of BMW, 730 units and MINI brand of cars and 5,841 motorcycles in 2025 -- it said.

"2025 has been a record-breaking year for BMW Group India with highest-ever sales till date. We crossed the 18,000 units mark in car sales and the fact that we are growing very strongly at +14 per cent, above the average growth rate of the luxury segment reflects the strong aspirations of the customers," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO at BMW Group India.

The company said it launched 20 new products across the three brands as the diverse rollout ensured the most compelling luxury portfolio, including significant new generation launches such as iX1 Long Wheelbase, X3, 2 Series Gran Coupe, MINI JCW Countryman All4, and MINI Convertible.

The motorcycle segment was further bolstered with the rollout of the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and the high-performance BMW S 1000 RR, it stated.

The 3 Series was the highest-selling premium sedan for BMW as well as in its segment while Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) recorded a growth of over 22 per cent at 10,748 units, it said.

Stating that the demand for BMW and MINI EVs continues to grow post-GST 2.0 and that it commands the largest market share in luxury electric segment in India, the company said the EV penetration to total sales stood at 21 per cent, up from 8 per cent last year with its EV segment leaders both at the top and entry-level electric cars.