Bhive expands footprint in Brigade Metropolis, signs 2nd lease of 42k sq ft

Bhive noted the launch of a new facility on the 7th floor of Summit B, complementing its existing office in Summit A

Bhive Workspace aims to achieve Rs 348 crore in revenue for FY25, doubling its growth trajectory while sustaining profitability in the competitive managed office space sector, as per the company statement. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Bengaluru's Bhive Workspace, in collaboration with Brigade Group, has announced the lease of 42,000 square feet of premium Grade-A office space in Garudacharapalya, Mahadevapura. According to a company statement, the new facility will have the capacity to accommodate 1,200 seats.

Bhive noted the launch of a new facility on the 7th floor of Summit B, complementing its existing office in Summit A. The new space includes collaboration zones, tech-enabled conference rooms, and dedicated parking spaces, enhancing its capacity and amenities for tenants.
Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder and CEO, Bhive Group, said, "This new signing supports our strategic vision to enhance our presence across Bengaluru's key business hubs. The location's proximity to essential amenities and transport links positions us well to cater to top-tier businesses."

Bhive announced the lease agreement as part of its plan to expand its managed office space by 1 million square feet in FY25. The company has already added two to three new properties to its portfolio.

Bhive Workspace aims to achieve Rs 348 crore in revenue for FY25, doubling its growth trajectory while sustaining profitability in the competitive managed office space sector, as per the company statement.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

