Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Biocon Biologics gets marketing authorisation for biosimilar from MHRA

Yesafili, an ophthalmology product, is intended for the treatment of neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration among other issues

Biocon Biologics

It is highly similar to the reference product Eylea (aflibercept)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biotechnology firm Biocon on Monday said its unit has received marketing authorisation for a biosimilar product from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Biocon Biologics has received marketing authorisation for Yesafili, a biosimilar of Aflibercept, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Yesafili, an ophthalmology product, is intended for the treatment of neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration among other issues.
It is highly similar to the reference product Eylea (aflibercept).
"This approval will expand our biosimilar offerings to patients across the globe, building on our oncology and diabetes product portfolios," a company spokesperson said. As per IQVIA sales data, Aflibercept brand sales in the UK stood at USD 790 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

Biocon Biologics biosimilar available in US, to treat inflammatory diseases

F&O Strategy for Biocon: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Biosimilar Humira likely to boost US revenues for Biocon Biologics

F&B firm Montana Group forays into lifestyle retail sector with Noida store

Expect momentum building on demand side moving ahead: Hero MotoCorp

Gail does world's first ship-to-ship LNG transfer, cuts CO2 emissions

New launches, exports gain captured in Eicher Motors' valuations

IT services companies chase large deals for higher revenue, faster growth

Topics : Biocon biosimilar drugs

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon