Biocon Biologics gets marketing authorisation for biosimilar from MHRA

Biotechnology firm Biocon on Monday said its unit has received marketing authorisation for a biosimilar product from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Biocon Biologics has received marketing authorisation for Yesafili, a biosimilar of Aflibercept, the Bengaluru-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Yesafili, an ophthalmology product, is intended for the treatment of neovascular (wet AMD) age-related macular degeneration among other issues.

It is highly similar to the reference product Eylea (aflibercept).

"This approval will expand our biosimilar offerings to patients across the globe, building on our oncology and diabetes product portfolios," a company spokesperson said. As per IQVIA sales data, Aflibercept brand sales in the UK stood at USD 790 million.