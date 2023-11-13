IT services companies chase large deals for higher revenue, faster growth

Top Indian IT services companies are betting on large and mega deals as they allow them to sharpen focus on clients leading to higher revenue, faster growth, and more cost savings in the long term. Typically, IT companies consider deals at or above $100 million as large deals while deals at or above $500 million are categorised as mega deals.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte said during the recent earnings that the company is consciously getting out of smaller unprofitable clients and focussing on winning more large deals. Wipro ended the second quarter with 22 accounts above $100 million, almost double of what it was in FY21. Its large deal total contract value (TCV) stood at $1.3 billion, the highest in the last nine quarters.

“We have not only increased the number of deals but also increased the size. We won two half a billion dollar deals this quarter…In terms of what is driving these deals, a year ago, we would see a lot of large cloud transformation programs, today the deals are more cost driven,” Delaporte told Business Standard.

Infosys’ large deal TCV for Q2 was the highest ever at $7.7 billion, 48 per cent of which was net new. Consequently, the large deal TCV for H1 stood at $10 billion, which exceeded the total large deal signing for FY23. “Our Q2 large deals include four mega deals. It does not include the MoU we signed and announced for $1.5 billion. We see that with our large deal wins in the past two quarters, we are winning market share in the area of cost, efficiency, automation and AI,” Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said in a post-earnings analyst call.

“Delays in decision-making continue. Our strong large deal signings and pipeline will help support growth in the medium term,” Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said.

Analysts believe few large and mega deals offer IT companies more benefits than a number of smaller deals. “IT vendors pursue mega deals with clients because they offer substantial revenue, long-term commitments, and the opportunity to showcase their expertise. Furthermore, mega deals can also lead to cost efficiencies and foster strategic partnerships, and innovation, which can enhance the vendor's reputation as well as its competitive edge among its peers,” said Biswajit Maity, senior principal analyst, Gartner.

“As mega deals accelerate growth more effectively than a collection of smaller deals, they are laser-focused on mega deals. There is negativity which may not be realistic and based on speculations,” added Maity.

HCLTech signed 16 large deals worth a TCV of $3.9 billion during the second quarter. In August, HCLTech won a deal with Verizon Business for an estimated TCV of $2.1 billion for a duration of six years. This was the largest-ever deal for the company after the $1.3 billion Xerox renewal deal in 2019.

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported an order book TCV of $11.2 billion, the second highest in a quarter, including two large deals of $1 billion each from BSNL and JLR.

“Strong deal momentum delivered us a very large order book in Q2 – our second highest TCV ever in a quarter, and good pipeline. The resilience of demand for our services, our clients’ willingness to commit to long tenure programs and their continued appetite for experimentation with Gen AI and other new technologies give us confidence in our longer-term growth prospects,” said K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS during the Q2 earnings.

Although the revenue growth guidance has been muted for most IT companies, their large deals pipeline has been strong, indicating that clients continue to spend on essential technology projects.

“Despite all geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, organisations recognise that strategic IT investments are critical to remain competitive. Organisations often differentiate between investments that are essential to their competitiveness and those that can be delayed. As of now, there seems to be a good pipeline for the providers but the providers feel discretionary spending covers a good part of their revenue and profitability. Providers are very pessimistic with the forecast but optimistic with the opportunity, which indicates the mixed feeling in the market we see,” said Maity.