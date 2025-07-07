Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics gets UK MHRA nod for biosimilars Vevzuo, Evfraxy

Biocon Biologics gets UK MHRA nod for biosimilars Vevzuo, Evfraxy

Vevzuo is authorised for the prevention of skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics was recently granted marketing authorisation for Denosumab biosimilars by the European Commission. Photo: X@BioconBiologics

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Ltd on Monday said its arm Biocon Biologics Ltd has received marketing authorisations from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK for Vevzuo and Evfraxy, biosimilars of Denosumab used in the treatment of bone-related diseases.

Vevzuo is authorised for the prevention of skeletal-related events (pathological fracture, radiation to bone, spinal cord compression or surgery to bone) in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

It is also authorised for the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone that is unresectable or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity.

 

On the other hand, Evfraxy is authorised for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, the company said.

In postmenopausal women, this significantly reduces the risk of vertebral, non-vertebral, and hip fractures, it added.

Evfraxy is also authorised for the treatment of bone loss associated with hormone ablation in men with prostate cancer at increased risk of fractures.

Biocon Biologics was recently granted marketing authorisation for Denosumab biosimilars by the European Commission (EC), allowing their commercialisation in all European Union (EU) member states and the European Economic Area (EEA), the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Capgemini

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

realty sector, real estate

Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Blackrock

JioBlackRock raises ₹17,800 cr in debut NFO, enters India's top 15

co working space, co-working space

IPO-bound Smartworks FY25 loss widens to ₹63 cr, revenue rises 32%

real estate

Keystone Realtors Q1 sales bookings up 75% at ₹1,068 cr on housing demand

Topics : Biocon UK govt Healthcare cost European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon