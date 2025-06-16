Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Biocon launches Rs 4,500-crore QIP; to issue 11.6% of equity base

Biocon launches Rs 4,500-crore QIP; to issue 11.6% of equity base

Biocon opens Rs 4,500-crore qualified institutional placement to repay debt, invest in Biocon Biologics and meet general corporate obligations

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

In the same call, Biocon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal added that the first tranche was expected to be completed by mid-June | Photo: X@BioconBiologics

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical firm Biocon on Monday launched a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise Rs 4,500 crore. As part of the offering, the firm will issue up to 139 million new shares — 11.6 per cent of its current outstanding equity base. The floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 323.2.
 
Shares of Biocon last closed at Rs 357.3, valuing the firm at Rs 42,900 crore. The issuance price will be finalised on Thursday, while trading in the new shares will commence from Tuesday.
 
This comes after the company’s board had approved the raising of funds by way of QIPs for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 4,500 crore on 23 April. The move received shareholder approval on 4 June through postal ballot.
 
 
Biocon will use the QIP proceeds to purchase outstanding optionally convertible debentures issued by subsidiary Biocon Biologics. It will also use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.
 
In an earnings call for Q4FY25, Kedar Upadhye, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Biocon Biologics, stated that the company had a net debt of US$1.2 billion, excluding structured instruments. 

Also Read

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Cordelia Cruise owner files DRHP, Biocon launches ₹4,500-crore QIP, more

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

F&O picks: Biocon shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

drugs, pharma

Biocon gets CDSCO approval for generic diabetes medication 'Liraglutide'

Biocon Biologics

Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here

biocon

Biocon share rises as arm secures UK MHRA nod for plaque psoriasis drug

 
In the same call, Biocon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal added that the first tranche was expected to be completed by mid-June.
 
“The proceeds of the fund will primarily be used to meet financial obligations towards the commitments and the put options from the structured debt that we had from the investments in Biocon Biologics,” he said.
 
In an interview last month, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had also stated that their goal was to complete the fundraising within three to four months.
 
BofA Securities, Kotak Mahindra and Goldman Sachs are the investment bankers handling the share sale, according to the company’s regulatory filing.
 
The company’s announcement came after market hours. On Monday, Biocon’s shares went up marginally by 0.52 per cent, closing the day’s trade at Rs 357.30.
 

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee to raise Rs 2,237 crore via warrants; promoter stake to hit 18.39%

Mphasis

Mphasis signs Sixfold deal to boost underwriting through generative AI

real estate

Macrotech Developers rebrands as Lodha Developers after dispute settlement

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS partners with CEB to modernise bank's reconciliation systems

Rapido News

Rapido halts bike taxi services in Karnataka after high court order

Topics : Biocon QIP Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon