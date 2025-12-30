Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria steps down amid rising competition in Qcom

Blinkit CFO Vipin Kapooria steps down amid rising competition in Qcom

Kapooria's resignation comes at a time when competition in India's e-commerce space has intensified, and days after rival Zepto filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi

Blinkit

There was no formal statement from Blinkit or its parent firm Eternal regarding the development (Photo: Shuttetstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Vipin Kapooria, Chief Financial Officer of Eternal-owned quick commerce major Blinkit, has resigned a year after he joined the firm, sources said on Tuesday.

Kapooria, a former Flipkart executive, has "moved on" from Blinkit, said people close to the development.

There was no formal statement from Blinkit or its parent firm Eternal regarding the development.

Kapooria's resignation comes at a time when competition in India's e-commerce space has intensified, and days after rival Zepto filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 11,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) using a confidential route.

His former employer Flipkart is also reportedly gearing up for a potential listing next year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Blinkit India's chief financial officers Zomato

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

