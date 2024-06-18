Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BLS E-Services to acquire 55% stake in Aadifidelis Solution for Rs 190 cr

BLSE has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions (ASPL) and its affiliates

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Visa services provider BLS International on Tuesday said its subsidiary BLS E-Services Limited (BLSE) has signed an agreement to acquire 55 per cent in Aadifidelis Solutions and its affiliates for an enterprise value of about Rs 190 cr.
BLSE has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions (ASPL) and its affiliates, a major player in India in the distribution and processing of loans for corporates and individuals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
BLSE will make an upfront investment (primary and secondary) of about Rs 70 crore with balance consideration being deferred linked to the achievement of milestones in 2024-25, BLS said in a release.
The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. The transaction will be completed in the second quarter of the fiscal.
Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services said that the signing of a definitive agreement with ASPL is a strategic move that will unveil a plethora of cross-selling opportunities while integrating specialised loan processing and distribution services into the company's portfolio.
Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, with a presence in 17 states and union territories, ASPL's network of 8,600 plus channel partners source loan enquiries, which will align with BLSE's portfolio of Business Correspondents-led citizen-centric last mile banking services, the release said.
Lagrange Point Advisors LLP, a Mumbai-based M&A advisory firm, acted as the sole transaction advisor to BLSE for this transaction. Dua Associates acted as legal advisors for the transaction.
Founded in 2005, BLS International Services operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.
Shares of BLS settled at Rs 357.95 a piece of BSE, up 2.73 per cent over the previous close.
Topics : BLS International Services share sales Companies financial transactions Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon