The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Visa services provider BLS International on Tuesday said its subsidiary BLS E-Services Limited (BLSE) has signed an agreement to acquire 55 per cent in Aadifidelis Solutions and its affiliates for an enterprise value of about Rs 190 cr.

BLSE has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the controlling interest in Aadifidelis Solutions (ASPL) and its affiliates, a major player in India in the distribution and processing of loans for corporates and individuals.

BLSE will make an upfront investment (primary and secondary) of about Rs 70 crore with balance consideration being deferred linked to the achievement of milestones in 2024-25, BLS said in a release.

The acquisition will be an all-cash deal. The transaction will be completed in the second quarter of the fiscal.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services said that the signing of a definitive agreement with ASPL is a strategic move that will unveil a plethora of cross-selling opportunities while integrating specialised loan processing and distribution services into the company's portfolio.

Operating through a hub-and-spoke model, with a presence in 17 states and union territories, ASPL's network of 8,600 plus channel partners source loan enquiries, which will align with BLSE's portfolio of Business Correspondents-led citizen-centric last mile banking services, the release said.

Lagrange Point Advisors LLP, a Mumbai-based M&A advisory firm, acted as the sole transaction advisor to BLSE for this transaction. Dua Associates acted as legal advisors for the transaction.

Founded in 2005, BLS International Services operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services.

Shares of BLS settled at Rs 357.95 a piece of BSE, up 2.73 per cent over the previous close.