State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is planning to establish sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) facilities at its three refineries. BPCL plans to allocate investments totalling Rs 1,400 crore for the development of these units, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The company operates three refineries located in Mumbai, Kochi, and Bina (Madhya Pradesh), collectively capable of refining 35.3 million metric tonnes per annum. This initiative by BPCL aims to contribute to the government’s goal of achieving 1 per cent blending.

What is a SAF facility?

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is sourced from waste materials, including agricultural residues, fats, used cooking oil, or non-food crops. SAF can be blended at various concentrations ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, depending on the type of feedstock used and the production method of the fuel.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) reports that more than 360,000 commercial flights have utilised SAF at 46 airports, primarily concentrated in the United States and Europe.

Plans to meet 5 per cent blending





ALSO READ: State-owned BPCL planning to set up new refinery worth Rs 50,000 crore BPCL said it plans to establish a SAF production facility capable of achieving 5 per cent blending by 2030 in accordance with the notification of the Indian government. Additional plans will be formulated based on technological readiness and logistical assessments, the report said.

BPCL said that it plans to maximise the adoption of indigenous technologies wherever feasible. The company is assessing three primary technology pathways: Co-processing oil to jet fuel in an existing facility, establishing a new greenfield facility for oil to jet production, and constructing a new facility for alcohol to jet fuel conversion.

IOC, LanzaJet sign MoU for SAF unit

Last year, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the largest refiner in the country, entered into a memorandum of understanding with LanzaJet to pursue large-scale production of SAF in India using LanzaJet’s established alcohol-to-jet technology, the report said.

IOC aims to inaugurate India’s initial commercial-scale SAF facility in Panipat by 2026. Additionally, state-owned Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals is establishing a SAF plant capable of producing 20 kilolitres per day. This facility uses CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum’s innovative single-step process, converting used cooking oil or palm waste into SAF, the report said.