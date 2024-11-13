Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Blue Energy Motors plans to raise $100 million by January, says CEO

Blue Energy Motors plans to raise $100 million by January, says CEO

Blue Energy, India's first LNG truck manufacturer, was valued at $250 million in its previous fundraising round

dollars

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blue Energy Motors, an Indian start-up that makes liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled trucks, plans to raise $100 million by January to fund capacity expansion, its chief executive said, reflecting a shift to cleaner fuel options.

The company aims to triple its sales to 3,000 LNG-powered trucks next financial year, which starts in April 2025, and will soon launch its first electric truck, CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka told Reuters in an interview.

"We are raising $100 million to scale up business. This funding will support the manufacturing of both electric and LNG trucks."

Blue Energy, India's first LNG truck manufacturer, was valued at $250 million in its previous fundraising round.

 

It has a manufacturing facility in Pune, a key industrial hub in western India, with the capacity to produce up to 10,000 trucks annually, and has partnered with Italy's Iveco Group to source engines for its LNG trucks.

"As we approach the milestone of 6,000 or 7,000 units, I can set up another truck facility within six months," Bhuwalka said.

More From This Section

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy to make 500 employees crorepatis after its IPO: Here's how

Nazara Technologies

ONDC partners with Nazara to launch in-game shopping platform 'gCommerce'

Zomato shares heartfelt post

Swiggy enters the stock market, Zomato shares heartfelt post: 'You and I…'

AI

Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based business-to-consumer SaaS company Floik

Nearly half of the ~1.12 trillion collected by states and Union Territories (UTs) as the building and other construction workers' welfare cess remained unutilised till March 31 this year, a Business Standard analysis has revealed.

Prism Johnson posts bigger-than-expected Q2 loss on tepid cement demand

The company has been steadily growing its fleet of trucks, which are designed for long-haul transportation, offering the logistics industry a more sustainable alternative to traditional diesel vehicles.

Industry experts say LNG-powered trucks emit up to 30% less CO2 than diesel ones, while cutting harmful particulate matter by up to 98% and sulphur oxides by up to 100%.

"Currently, India has 4 million heavy-duty trucks that emit nearly 450 million tons of CO2 per year. If nothing is done, this number will more than double to 900 million within the next decade," Bhuwalka warned.

India, one of the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters, has set a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, with the government pushing for cleaner fuel alternatives to help reduce emissions.

While LNG truck adoption in India is still limited to long-haul routes due to an underdeveloped network of LNG refuelling stations, Bhuwalka expects electric truck sales to grow quickly.

"The sales of electric trucks are expected to accelerate as battery prices continue to fall."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

dollars

BlueGreen Ventures launches $75 mn maiden fund, expects final close in 2025

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Edtech platform Bhanzu secures $16.5 mn for US expansion and global growth

United Nations

UN Biodiversity Conference ends in limbo as countries spar over funding

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

'What is the source of your funds?' TMC min asks agitating junior doctors

startup funding investment

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

Topics : fundings fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon