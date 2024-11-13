Business Standard
Swiggy enters the stock market, Zomato shares heartfelt post: 'You and I…'

Zomato shared a social media post featuring a banner announcing Swiggy's listing, the post shows a friendly nod between the two food delivery applications

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato shared a heartwarming post on social media welcoming rival Swiggy on the stock market. While sharing a post on X Zomato wrote, "You and I... In this beautiful world.” 
 
The post shares an image showing Swiggy and Zomato standing in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building. 
 
The post features a banner announcing the Swiggy IPO listing. The viral post depicts the friendly bond between top two tech giants. 

How did Social media react?

To the viral Instagram post by Zomato, Swiggy shared a joyful comment strengthening their friendship, “it’s giving jai and veeru.”
 
Netflix also joined the comment box and wrote, “Ye pyaar dosti hai.”
 
 
“Aaj do dost ek pyale mein chai piyenge,” Amazon Prime Video wrote.

“Court mein dete hai gawahi, swiggy aur zomato dono tabahi,” Swiggy instamart also shared a comment.
 
Cocacola India is also not far behind in the comment section and wrote, “Greatest of All Friendships”

A post shared by Zomato (@zomato)

 
The founder and CEO of Deepinder Goyal also shares a post congratulating Swiggy on its successful listing. At 11.53 am, Swiggy shares were trading at Rs 442.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Goyal also shared a post with a tweet that reads, "Congratulations Swiggy! Couldn't have asked for a better company to serve India with." 

Swiggy Zomato often involved in light banter

Swiggy and Zomato are known for their playful social media banter sparking buzz. Recently, there was a day when Zomato shared a tweet that read, “This weather calls for pakoras and a cosy corner. We’ve got the former covered.”
 
“Don’t forget the chai to go with those pakoras! We deliver happiness, rain or shine,” Swiggy replied.
 
This clever marketing strategy is praised by users bringing light spats on rivals setting trends on social media platforms.

Topics : IPO Swiggy Zomato

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

