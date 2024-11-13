Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy to make 500 employees crorepatis after its IPO: Here's how

Swiggy to make 500 employees crorepatis after its IPO: Here's how

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at Rs 412, registering a 5.64% gain from the issue price. This listing is set to bring significant value through Esops

swiggy, swiggy AI

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wednesday, popular food delivery aggregator Swiggy is set to turn nearly 500 of its employees into millionaires through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (Esop). Swiggy’s shares debuted at Rs 420 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a 7.7% premium over the IPO price of Rs 390. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at Rs 412, marking a 5.64% gain from the issue price. 
What is an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (Esop)? 
An Employee Stock Option Plan (Esop) allows employees to acquire ownership in their company through stock. Typically, these shares are offered at a price lower than the current market value, providing a discount. The primary goal of an Esop is to foster employee loyalty and long-term commitment. 
 
Employees must usually wait through a designated “vesting period” before exercising their stock options. Once the vesting period is complete, they can purchase the designated number of shares. ESOPs are typically granted based on an employee’s tenure or performance. 
500 Swiggy employees to become crorepatis 
According to the company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the total number of outstanding Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) as of September 2024 amounted to 231 million, valued at Rs 9,046.65 crore based on the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 390 per share. 
This development is expected to elevate nearly 500 Swiggy employees into the “crorepati” bracket, with their ESOP holdings now worth several crores. In total, around 5,000 employees are set to benefit from the ESOP payouts, according to reports from The Economic Times.
 

Also Read

Zomato shares heartfelt post

Swiggy enters the stock market, Zomato shares heartfelt post: 'You and I…'

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggi

Expecting very solid growth for next 3-5 years: Swiggy CEO Majety

Sriharsha Majety, Swiggi

Swiggy's Sriharsha Majety recounts journey in rare appearance at IPO debut

Swiggi

​Analysts prefer Swiggy over Zomato for the long term; here's why

Quick commerce

Swiggy enters Rs 1 trn market-cap club on debut; up 15% over issue price

Topics : IPO Swiggy Swiggy funding Esops BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon