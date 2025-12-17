Japan's Mizuho Group to acquire over 60% stake in Avendus Capital from KKR

Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group on Wednesday said it will acquire a controlling stake of over 60 per cent in Avendus Capital through its subsidiary, Mizuho Securities, by buying out the stake held by US-based private equity firm KKR via Redpoint Investments in the investment bank, subject to regulatory approvals. After completion of the acquisition, Avendus will become a consolidated subsidiary of Mizuho Securities.
Why is Mizuho acquiring Avendus Capital?
This marks Mizuho’s latest push to expand its investment banking and corporate finance footprint in India, one of its key growth markets globally.
What are the financial details of the deal?
While financial details were not disclosed, reports said the Japanese lender will acquire a 61.6 per cent stake and is seeking approval from other shareholders to raise this to 78.3 per cent, for a total purchase price of Rs 4,700 crore ($516 million).
What happens to Avendus’ leadership after the transaction?
As part of the transaction, Avendus co-founder and executive vice-chairman Ranu Vohra will divest his shareholding. Vohra will continue in his current role until completion of the deal, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.
Post-transaction, Avendus will continue to be led by founders Gaurav Deepak and Kaushal Aggarwal along with the existing leadership team. The firm said it will retain its brand and identity, while gaining access to Mizuho’s global scale, institutional network and cross-border capabilities.
“With them, we aim to evolve into a truly global financial institution that creates new value by bridging diverse cultures beyond national and regional boundaries,” said Masahiro Kihara, president and group chief executive officer, Mizuho Financial Group.
How does this fit into Japanese lenders’ India strategy?
Mizuho is the latest Japanese financial conglomerate to deepen its presence in Indian financial services, after Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, through Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, acquired over 24 per cent stake in private sector lender Yes Bank. Recent reports have suggested that another Japanese financial group, MUFG, is exploring a stake purchase in Shriram Finance, one of India’s largest non-banking finance companies.
“Avendus has a presence that is second to none. Welcoming them as a strategic partner for our M&A platform in Asia-Pacific, the Americas and EMEA will enable us to better support our clients with diversified, advanced solutions that make the most of our global client base and finance capabilities,” said Yoshiro Hamamoto, president and chief executive officer, Mizuho Securities. He added that the two organisations would collaborate closely to deliver greater value for clients.
What is Avendus’ current business profile?
Mizuho Financial Group is one of Japan’s largest banking groups, with assets of around $2 trillion. Founded in 1999, Avendus operates across investment banking, wealth management, institutional equities and alternative assets, with a presence in India, the US and Singapore.
According to Mizuho, investing in Avendus will further strengthen its business foundation in India’s rapidly developing and maturing capital markets. Mizuho said its clients have shown strong interest in expanding into India, and the collaboration will enable it to support such expansion from the conceptual stage.
How have Avendus founders reacted to the deal?
“Mizuho mirrors our values, vision and ambition as we enter the next phase of growth,” said Gaurav Deepak, co-founder and chief executive officer of Avendus Group. He added that the partnership would help deliver innovative capital solutions and deepen financial flows between India and Japan. Deepak also thanked KKR for its decade-long partnership and acknowledged Vohra’s role in building Avendus.
Kaushal Aggarwal, co-founder of Avendus Group, said the transaction was “about more than capital” and would strengthen the firm’s execution capabilities and client offering at a time when India is entering a transformative economic phase.
Vohra, who is stepping away after 26 years at the firm, said Avendus had evolved from an idea into a “trusted institution that stands for integrity and excellence”, adding that he was confident about its future potential.