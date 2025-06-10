Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IFL Enterprises plans to raise up to ₹49 crore through rights issue

IFL Enterprises plans to raise up to ₹49 crore through rights issue

The issue will open for subscription for existing shareholders on June 19, and will conclude on June 30, IFL Enterprises informed BSE in a filing

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

The capital will be used to enhance operational efficiency and expand service capabilities, it added

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agri commodity trading firm IFL Enterprises on Tuesday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 49.14 crore through a rights issue of equity shares.

The issue will open for subscription for existing shareholders on June 19, and will conclude on June 30, IFL Enterprises informed BSE in a filing. The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the rights issue is June 13, it added.

"The rights issue comprises 49,14,76,620 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1 each, aggregating to Rs 49.14 crore. Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen the company's financial position and support general corporate purposes," the company, which is involved in import, export and trading of agri commodities, said in a statement.

 

The capital will be used to enhance operational efficiency and expand service capabilities, it added.

The company in June last year had raised Rs 49.53 crore through a rights issue to fund its expansion plans. Its revenue jumped multifold to Rs 120 crore in FY 2024-25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB with IPL 2025 trophy

Diageo weighs Royal Challengers Bengaluru stake sale, eyes $2 bn valuation

The Wealth Company

Wealth Company launches Bharat Bhoomi Fund with Rs 1,000 cr green shoe

Karan Adani, Vizhinjam Port

Cement sector to profit from $2.2 trn infra investment by 2030: Karan Adani

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

Prestige Group aims 59% growth in FY26 sales bookings at Rs 27,000 crore

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor unveils 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with enhanced features

Topics : equity shares BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon