BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports on ED searches

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday sought a clarification from gold jewellery firm Rajesh Exports Ltd over reports of searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations linked to the Bengaluru-based company.

The exchange's query came a day after the central agency searched nine premises connected to the firm under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"The reply is awaited," Rajesh Exports said in a regulatory filing.

The development marks a fresh escalation in the legal troubles surrounding the company, which is already facing allegations of a massive financial fraud levelled by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Rajesh Mehta, the company's Founder and Chairman, recently denied any fund diversion or wrongdoing in an interview with PTI. He said the firm would fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by Sebi and would not challenge the market regulator's interim order against it.