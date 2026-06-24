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BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports on ED searches

BSE has sought clarification from Rajesh Exports after ED searches under FEMA added to the company's mounting regulatory challenges

BSE, Stock Markets

The exchange's query came a day after the central agency searched nine premises connected to the firm under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday sought a clarification from gold jewellery firm Rajesh Exports Ltd over reports of searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations linked to the Bengaluru-based company.

The exchange's query came a day after the central agency searched nine premises connected to the firm under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"The reply is awaited," Rajesh Exports said in a regulatory filing.

The development marks a fresh escalation in the legal troubles surrounding the company, which is already facing allegations of a massive financial fraud levelled by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

 

Rajesh Mehta, the company's Founder and Chairman, recently denied any fund diversion or wrongdoing in an interview with PTI. He said the firm would fully cooperate with the fresh forensic audit ordered by Sebi and would not challenge the market regulator's interim order against it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : gems and jewellery sector Rajesh Exports Enforcement Directorate

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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