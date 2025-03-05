Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Will Byju's employees ever get their unpaid salaries? What CEO has to say

Will Byju's employees ever get their unpaid salaries? What CEO has to say

Byju CEO Byju Raveendran assures unpaid employees that salaries will be cleared 'not immediately, but eventually', as staff struggle with three months of unpaid wages and financial uncertainty

Byju Raveendran, Byjus, Edtech sector, Byjus

Byju Raveendran dismissed accusations that his family made millions by selling company shares (Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Byju Raveendran, the CEO and co-founder of the financially troubled edtech giant Byju’s, has reassured employees that their unpaid salaries for the past three months will be credited “eventually”. In a LinkedIn post earlier this week, Raveendran acknowledged his absence, sought forgiveness from employees, and addressed key allegations against him.
 
Meanwhile, the 45-year-old edtech entrepreneur dismissed accusations that his family made millions by selling company shares. Instead, he said that all the money was reinvested into Byju’s. 
 
 
He also called for a “thorough investigation” into alleged collusion and fraud involving Glas Trust, consultancy firm EY, and former resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava. According to Raveendran, these entities played a crucial role in the company’s downfall.
 
 
Despite insisting on his innocence and vowing to make a strong comeback, the former billionaire faced tough questions from employees who have been struggling without pay. Some also raised concerns over allegations that he fled to Dubai to escape legal troubles.

Also Read

PremiumByju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran faces legal risks after US court ruling on fund fraud

Byju's

Judge says Byju's official broke duty to lenders by hiding $533 million

Byju Raveendran

Byju Raveendran accuses IRP, EY India, Glas Trust of criminal collusion

Byjus, Byju

NCLT Bengaluru approves appointment of new RP for debt-laden Byju's

Indian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

Eupheus Learning narrows loss to Rs 9 cr, revenue at Rs 225 cr in FY2024

 

Byju’s staff demand unpaid salaries

 
One Byju’s employee, Kaushik Lade, questioned Raveendran in the comments section of his LinkedIn post, highlighting the dire situation faced by unpaid staff. “We hear your passion, but passion doesn’t pay our bills. While you speak of sacrifice, we — the employees who built BYJU’S — have been left stranded without salaries for three months,” Lade wrote.
 
He further pointed out that their Provident Fund (PF) contributions also remained unpaid. “We stood by this company, gave it our best, and now we are fighting just to survive. Please don’t let the people who made BYJU’S suffer in silence. Words inspire, but actions matter,” he said.
 
In response, Raveendran assured the Hyderabad-based employee that salaries would be paid, but not immediately. He emphasised that he was fighting not just for himself but for all his employees.
 
“Bills will be paid, comeback will be made, dues will be cleared. Not immediately, but eventually. I am not fighting for just myself. Till then, you have to rely on my words. Till then, you have my word,” Raveendran wrote.
 

The rise and fall of Byju’s 

Byju Raveendran’s journey from a small-town teacher to the founder of India’s most valuable edtech company is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in Kerala, he started as an engineer but soon found his true calling in teaching.
 
In 2011, he launched Byju’s, an online learning platform that quickly became a household name. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated its growth as schools shut down and students turned to online learning. The surge in demand helped Byju’s attract massive investments, making it India’s top edtech platform.
 
However, by 2023, cracks in the company’s foundation became evident. Reports of delayed salaries, unfulfilled refunds, aggressive sales tactics, and lack of financial transparency severely impacted its reputation. Regulatory scrutiny increased, and investors grew wary as the firm struggled to file its financial reports on time.

More From This Section

PremiumShivendra Nigam, chief financial officer, Cantabil Retail India

Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

PremiumByju

Legal net tightens around Byju Raveendran after US court ruling on fraud

Leap Finance

Leap Finance secures $100 mn debt facility from HSBC to help int'l students

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus launches affordable, breakthrough drug for transplant patients

Coca Cola coke

Ready for more opportunities from Coca-Cola: Kandhari Global Beverages

Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's salary BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon