Home / Companies / News / Capacity expansion, focus on growth segment drive BirlaNu volume growth: MD

Capacity expansion, focus on growth segment drive BirlaNu volume growth: MD

The company also introduced organic-based stabilisers (OBS) in uPVC pipes, eliminating heavy metals and setting new benchmarks for health and sustainability in potable water solutions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Focus on growth segments and capacity expansion boosted CKA Birla Group company BirlaNu's volumes in the March quarter and FY2024-25, according to Managing Director and CEO Akshat Seth.

BirlaNu reported an 80 per cent surge in volumes for the March quarter, with pipes and construction chemicals driving the momentum, Seth said. Full fiscal year saw a 57 per cent increase in revenue and a 76 per cent rise in volumes, he added.

The construction chemicals and pipes manufacturer doubled its AAC block capacity in Chennai to 400,000 cubic meters per year and launched Parador in India, marking its entry into the home and interior space, Seth said.

 

The company also introduced organic-based stabilisers (OBS) in uPVC pipes, eliminating heavy metals and setting new benchmarks for health and sustainability in potable water solutions.

"The transition to OBS technology in our uPVC pipes reflects our focus on reducing environmental impact while delivering the highest quality to our customers," said Seth.

BirlaNu has commenced work on a greenfield OPVC facility in Patna, which will feature next-generation pipe technology that is stronger, lighter, and more energy-efficient, he said.

Speaking about the financial performance, Seth said the company's revenue growth reached 66 per cent year-on-year for the March quarter while the full fiscal year saw a 57 per cent increase in revenue and a 76 per cent rise in volumes firmly establishing BirlaNu as the fastest-growing player in its segment.

BirlaNu reported revenue of Rs 928.91 crore for the March quarter last week. For the full FY25 fiscal, its revenue stood at Rs 3,615 crore against 3,374.97 crore in FY24.

BirlaNu (formerly HIL Limited), a part of the multi-billion dollar CKA Birla Group, offers sustainable solutions across pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls, and floors. It has 32 manufacturing facilities worldwide and presence in over 80 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CK Birla Group Healthcare sector Sustainability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

