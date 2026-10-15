CapitaLand unveils Chennai data centre as Tamil Nadu deepens digital push

Tamil Nadu on Thursday strengthened its position as a destination for digital infrastructure and technology investments with the unveiling of CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01 in Ambattur, Chennai.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong.

The unveiling marks a significant milestone in CapitaLand’s longstanding association with Tamil Nadu.

Having established its presence in the state more than two decades ago with an IT business park in Taramani, CapitaLand has since expanded across technology parks, industrial facilities and logistics.

The new data centre marks a further expansion into digital infrastructure, an increasingly important enabler of economic growth and technological development.

State Industries Minister S Keerthana highlighted Tamil Nadu’s efforts to strengthen its industrial ecosystem and attract investment in emerging sectors.

Under the leadership of Vijay, the state aims to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036, building on established strengths in automobiles, electronics, textiles and engineering, while expanding into semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu has more than 160 Fortune 500 companies and a large talent pool, offering investors an established industrial base and opportunities across high-growth sectors.

The state has attracted investment commitments exceeding Rs 1 trillion during the first 100 days of the present government, reflecting its focus on accelerating investment and creating new economic opportunities.

The event also highlighted the scope for deeper economic cooperation between Tamil Nadu and Singapore.

The state plans to strengthen collaboration in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, industrial development, urban planning and investment facilitation.

Tamil Nadu has announced a dedicated semiconductor scheme in its State Budget and is developing semiconductor parks in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The possibility of developing a dedicated industrial park for Singaporean companies in Tamil Nadu was also highlighted as another avenue for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

The unveiling of CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai 01 reinforces Tamil Nadu’s efforts to attract long-term investments in future-oriented sectors, strengthen its digital infrastructure ecosystem and deepen partnerships with global investors.

The state government said it remains committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses and supporting investments that contribute to sustainable economic growth, technological advancement and employment generation.