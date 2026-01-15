Carlsberg India inaugurates new can line in Mysuru, invests ₹100 crore

Danish brewer’s domestic arm Carlsberg India has commissioned a new canning line at its Mysuru brewery, reinforcing its long-term ambition for Karnataka following a Rs 350 crore expansion pledge made at Invest Karnataka 2025. The new can line has been set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The latest development by the IPO-bound beer company has a production capacity of 22,000 cans per hour and is slated to enhance the overall brewery’s capacity to cater to rising consumer demand. The addition is part of Carlsberg India’s broader expansion strategy across key markets in the country.

Nilesh Patel, managing director, Carlsberg India, noted that the expansion underscores the company’s long-term commitment to Karnataka. “The additional capacity will enable us to sustainably produce international-quality beers, contribute to state excise revenues and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local community.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Government of Karnataka, said the company’s continued investments reflected strong confidence in the state’s industrial ecosystem and would support regional development through increased employment opportunities and local economic activity, particularly in Mysuru.

Located in Nanjangud taluk, the Mysuru brewery spans 28 acres and manufactures Carlsberg and Tuborg brands. The facility operates biomass boilers using husk and biogas and meets about 85 per cent of its power requirements through solar energy.

The company is also engaged in water stewardship initiatives in Karnataka, working with WaterAid and local communities to promote sustainable water management practices.

Established in India in 2007, the Denmark-headquartered company operates 14 breweries across the country, comprising eight company-owned state-of-the-art breweries and seven contract-based manufacturing units. Its portfolio includes brands such as Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Strong and Tuborg Classic, among others.

In September 2025, Carlsberg India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, at World Food India 2025 to invest about Rs 1,250 crore across key markets.

The investments will significantly strengthen Carlsberg India’s brewing and packaging footprint, with Rs 500 crore earmarked for a new greenfield facility in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra. Further, Rs 400 crore is planned for a brownfield expansion in Hooghly, West Bengal. Over the next three years, the company anticipates incremental procurement of nearly Rs 600 crore in raw and packaging materials.