KKR raises $2.5 billion to scale Asia-Pacific private credit platform

KKR on Thursday said it has completed a $2.5 billion fundraise focused on privately originated performing credit investments across Asia-Pacific, underscoring rising investor appetite for private credit in the region.

The fundraise comprises $1.8 billion for KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund II (ACOF II) and an additional $700 million raised through separately managed accounts pursuing similar strategies. At final close, ACOF II is the largest pan-regional performing private credit fund in Asia-Pacific, the firm said.

The closing follows KKR’s inaugural Asia-focused private credit fund, which raised $1.1 billion in 2022. Since launch, KKR’s Asia Credit platform has signed 10 investments through ACOF II, representing $1.9 billion of KKR commitments across multiple capital pools and a total transaction volume of $4.6 billion.

“Asia is a key pillar of KKR’s global credit strategy. The close of ACOF II demonstrates the breadth and scale we have built across our Asia Credit platform, spanning both private and liquid markets. We are seeing growing investor demand for allocation to credit in the region. Our pan-Asia approach and ability to leverage the broader KKR Asia platform uniquely position us to continue sourcing and executing interesting opportunities across the region for our investors,” Diane Raposio, partner and head of Asia Credit & Markets at KKR, said.

ACOF II will invest in performing, privately originated credit, targeting three primary themes: senior and unitranche direct lending, capital solutions, and collateral-backed investments. The strategy aims to provide customised financing to companies and financial sponsors, drawing on KKR’s regional footprint and global credit capabilities.

The fund attracted commitments from a broad mix of investors, including insurance companies, public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, banks, corporates, and asset managers.

Since 2019, KKR has closed more than 60 investments through its Asia Credit strategy, deploying about $8.3 billion, with a total transaction value of $27.5 billion. The firm targets opportunities across Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, spanning sectors such as healthcare, education, real estate, logistics, and infrastructure.

Globally, KKR manages about $282 billion in credit assets as of September 2025, supported by a team of roughly 250 credit investment professionals across 12 offices worldwide.